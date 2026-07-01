TinCaps Game Information: July 1 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (32-44, 5-5) vs. Great Lakes Loons (43-30, 7-2)

Wednesday, July 1 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 77 of 132

RHP Winyer Chourio (1-0, 5.0 IP, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Foeller (2-0, 40.2 IP, 2.21 ERA)

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ANOTHER FUTURE STAR: On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, presented by Nike, on Sunday, July 12, at Citizens Bank Park, including Fort Wayne TinCaps left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield. This marks the fifth-straight season an active TinCaps player has appeared in the Futures Game. Fort Wayne is one of only two out of 30 High-A teams to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022. Outfielder Robert Hassell III became the first active player to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, before Jackson Merrill appeared in 2023. This year's rosters also include Padres No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas (2024) and Athletics No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries (2025), both of whom return to the showcase after representing Fort Wayne in their respective seasons with the club. Including Mayfield, the Midwest League will have nine players who have donned an MWL team's jersey this season in the event. Fans can watch other top prospects on the national stage live on NBC.

QUITE THE DEBUT: TinCap right-hander Winyer Chourio picked up the win in his High-A debut last Wednesday on the road against Lake County. The 22-year-old gave up one run on five hits and saw his fastball reach up to 98 MPH while striking out four. The 89 pitches were the most he has thrown in a game in his professional career since signing with the Padres as an international free agent on May 13, 2024. Chourio fired back-to-back starts to end his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the Cal League and has punched out 6 or more batters in half of his appearances this season. Chourio struck out a career-high 10 batters on May 12 against Rancho Cucamonga.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCaps outfielder Kavares Tears finished last week's series 6-for-18 at the plate with 2 doubles and his 9th home run of the season that came on Wednesday. The former Tennessee Volunteer finished a triple shy of the cycle in Wednesday's win. Tears has 13 extra-base hits (5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR) in his last 18 games with a 1.101 OPS and .302 avg since May 31. The No. 26 Padres prospect leads the Midwest League with six first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball. 5 of Tears' 9 home runs this season have come against Lake County.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello got the 'Caps on the board on Tuesday with an RBI double in the second inning. 12 of Costello's 14 doubles this season have come since May 9, ranking him third in the Midwest League in that stretch. The 25-year-old has 32 doubles across the last two seasons, more than anyone else who has worn the TinCap uniform since Opening Day last season.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCap outfielder Ryan Wideman collected a double in the third inning on Tuesday, his first High-A extra-base hit. The Padres 2025 third-round draft choice has a hit in 6 of his first 7 games with Fort Wayne since being promoted last Tuesday, including a 2-for-4 showing last Friday against Lake County. Wideman leads all of Minor League Baseball with 47 stolen bases in 2026.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio has reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .279/.354/.512 with a .866 OPS in the stretch with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, a triple, and 7 RBI. DeCriscio homered in consecutive games last week in Eastlake on Friday and Saturday after doing so on June 12 & 13 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. DeCriscio finished a double shy of the cycle on Friday and has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12). 5 of DeCriscio's 6 home runs have come away from Parkview Field this season, with the last 4 being hit in the state of Ohio.

GOOD WILL HUNTING: TinCaps reliever Will Varmette has allowed one run in his last six appearances dating back to June 10. The right-hander struck out three in 1 2/3 innings on Tuesday night and landed 16 of his 25 pitches in the zone for strikes. Varmette has punched out three in back-to-back outings and collected his first High-A save on June 12 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. The 23-year-old is second on the team in appearances this season with 25.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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