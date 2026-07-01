Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 l Game # 76 (10)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (2-8, 31-43) at Dayton Dragons (4-5, 43-32)

RH Samuel Dutton (1-5, 3.88) vs. RH Ovis Portes (1-4, 10.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the second game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Lansing 6, Dayton 4.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022)

Last Game: Tuesday: Lansing 7, Dayton 6 (11 innings). The Lugnuts scored four runs in the top of the 11 th inning and held off a Dragons comeback bid. Dayton scored three in the bottom of the 11 th and left the bases loaded. New Dragons shortstop Julio Carreras played a spectacular game in his debut with two hits including a double, two RBI, and numerous diamond gems at shortstop. Ryan McCrystal also had two hits including a double.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons and Reds announced significant roster changes for the Dragons on Tuesday. Five Dayton players have been promoted to Double-A Chattanooga including catcher Alfredo Duno, first baseman Carter Graham, shortstop Carlos Sanchez, outfielder Kien Vu, and starting pitcher Jose Montero. Taking their places on the Dayton roster (listed here with their most recent teams) are third baseman Tyson Lewis (Daytona), catcher Ryan McCrystal (Chattanooga), utility man Johnny Ascanio (Chattanooga), shortstop Julio Carreras (Chattanooga), and outfielder Marcus Smith (independent Kansas City Monarchs of American Association). Pitcher Luke Hayden has also returned to the Dragons from Daytona.

Graham Crackin': Carter Graham hit 11 home runs for the Dragons in the month of June, second highest total in any month in Dragons history (Austin Kearns hit 14 in July, 2000). Graham batted .354 for the month and drove in 27 runs. He appears to be the leading candidate for both MWL Player of the Month and Reds Minor League Player of the Month for June. Graham hit a home run last night for Chattanooga in his first Double-A game (game was suspended).

The Dragons led the Midwest League in the month of June in runs scored (170) and home runs (48).

The Dragons 12-6 over their last 18 games (since June 9). They lead the MWL in runs scored (139) and home runs (38) in those 18 games.

The Dragons are 30-18 since May 5. Since May 5, the Dragons lead the MWL in home runs (82 in 48 games).

The Dragons have hit 96 HR in 75 G, on pace to finish the year with 167 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 453 runs, on pace to finish the year with 791 (club record is 730 in 2000).

Notes on Dragons hitters who were promoted since Sunday: Carter Graham batted .322, 17 HR, 60 RBI in three months with the Dragons and was on pace to finish the year with 30 home runs and 106 RBI. Graham broke the Dragons club record for highest batting average in a First Half season at .330 and also broke the club record for most grand slam home runs in a season with three. Graham has three 2-homer games, five 4-hit games, and five games with at least 5 RBI. He tied the club record on May 28 for most RBI in a game with 8 (a record that was also tied on June 18 (Game 2) by Jacob Friend. Graham ranked first in the MWL in RBI and second in home runs at the time of his promotion. Carlos Sanchez batted .313, 9 HR, 36 RBI with the Dragons this season. He was leading the MWL in hits and ranked second in runs. Alfredo Duno batted .260 with 16 HR and 47 RBI. He was third in the MWL in home runs, eighth in extra base hits, and 10 th in slugging percentage. Kien Vu batted .266, 12 HR, and 45 RBI. He was third in the MWL in runs, tied for second in triples, tied for fifth in extra base hits, and fifth in stolen bases including a game-winning steal of home.

Dragons Batter of the Month for June: Carter Graham: .354, 11 HR, 27 RBI, .829 slugging percentage, 1.319 OPS.

Dragons Pitcher of the Month for June: Jacob Edwards: 1-0, 0.68 ERA, 13.1 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, July 2 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Zane Taylor (5-4, 3.24) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (3-3, 5.74) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Friday, July 3 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Mitch Myers (0-2, 14.29) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (3-1, 2.93)

Saturday, July 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer (3-3, 3.53) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.46)

Sunday, July 5 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria at Dayton RH Ty Floyd

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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