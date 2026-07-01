Hoosier the Bison Coming to Parkview Field

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Hoosier the Bison, Indiana University's official mascot, is making an appearance at Parkview Field this Friday, July 3, and will throw out the first pitch.

He will be available to meet and greet fans at Parkview Field. Following its first College Football National Championship in school history in January, Bison has been traveling the state for Hoosier pride.

Fans can see Hoosier themselves Friday as the TinCaps take on the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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