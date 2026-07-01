Dragons to Recognize Community All-Stars Recipient the Noble Circle Project During Game on July 3

Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons, in partnership with Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will recognize The Noble Circle Project, as a "Community All-Stars" recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Friday, July 3, against the West Michigan Whitecaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05 pm.

Founded in 2004, The Noble Circle Project benefits adult women with any cancer at any stage. Since its inception, the organization has served more than 400 women throughout the southwestern Ohio region.

Noble Circle "Sisters," learn to not only survive but also thrive beyond their cancer diagnoses through programs and services that empower women in their cancer journeys to set goals and make decisions that align with those goals. Women entering the program are offered a caring, safe environment where they can confidentially share their personal experiences, thereby helping themselves and their sisters better deal with the emotional and spiritual issues of a cancer diagnosis.

The three pillars of The Noble Circle Project are: Peer Support, Complementary Energy Techniques, and Nutrition Education. These pillars are the foundation of everything the organization does and serve as guides to help the organization's leaders develop and offer innovative programs and services. With experts guiding the way, sisters are able to learn how to better care for themselves physically and fuel their body carefully and properly as they navigate their cancer diagnosis.

In the years since its founding, The Noble Circle Project has continued to evolve, embracing more than just physical well-being, and all programs are offered to sisters at no cost and are only possible through the generous support from our communities.

For their dedication to providing peer support, empowerment through self-care techniques, and striving to instill a greater sense of hope to help women thrive with cancer, we recognize The Noble Circle Project as a Dragons Community All-Star. To learn more about The Noble Circle Project, visit www.noblecircle.org.

This event is the third of five special Community All-Stars spotlights during the Dragons 2026 season. Community All-Stars is presented by Flying Ace Express Carwash.

Upcoming Honorees:

Journey League - Dayton - Tuesday, August 4

Team Tressel Fitness Challenge - Tuesday, September 1

Learn more about Community All-Stars Program presenting sponsor, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, at portal.expresswashconcepts.com/flyingacecarwash.







Midwest League Stories from July 1, 2026

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