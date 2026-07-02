'Caps Wait out Captains, 10-7
Published on July 1, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps drew double-digit walks for the second consecutive night as a late rally propelled them past the Lake County Captains by a score of 10-7 Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.
Despite finishing just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, West Michigan benefited from 11 free passes - including three bases-loaded walks to tie the game in the eighth - before a two-run single from first baseman Clayton Campbell helped seal the victory.
Both teams scored one run in the third inning as Lake County took the lead on an RBI single from Jace LaViolette before an RBI double from Whitecaps infielder Bryce Rainer tied the game at one. The two sides then combined for five runs in the fourth, as Captains designated hitter Tommy Hawke highlighted a three-run frame with a two-run single before a two-run homer from 'Caps outfielder Andrew Sojka trimmed the Captains' edge to 4-3. West Michigan then leveled the game in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Sojka, but Lake County wasn't finished, scoring three runs across the seventh and eighth as first baseman Nolan Schubart collected his 17th home run of the season-a two-run blast-to put the Captains ahead 7-4. West Michigan then exploded for six runs in the eighth as five walks, two hit-by-pitches, and Campbell's two-run knock pushed the 'Caps in front 10-7. Whitecaps closer Jalen Evans slammed the door in the ninth, retiring all three Captains hitters to secure the win.
The Whitecaps improve to 7-4 in the second half and 31-44 overall, while the Captains fall to 5-5 in the second half and 42-32 overall. Evans (3-3) picked up his third win of the season, allowing one run over 2.1 innings while striking out one. Meanwhile, Captains reliever Cam Schuelke (2-3) suffered his third loss, giving up four runs while recording just one out. West Michigan's offense drew 11 walks for the second straight game, having also accomplished the feat in their 20-11 loss to the Captains. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers did not issue a walk to Lake County in the contest while recording 11 strikeouts in the Wednesday win.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series against the Lake County Captains on Thursday night from LMCU Ballpark at 6:35pm. Pitchers Lucas Elissalt and Will McCausland get the starts for the Whitecaps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.
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