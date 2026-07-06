'Caps Drop Series Finale, 6-4

Published on July 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - A late surge came up short for the West Michigan Whitecaps as they fell to the Lake County Captains 6-4 Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps scored four runs over the final three innings before bringing the potential game-winning run to the plate in the ninth, but couldn't complete the comeback, leaving 11 runners on base in the loss. The Whitecaps finish their season series against Lake County with a combined record of 8-12, falling in three of four series played between the two teams in 2026.

Captains starting pitcher Jervis Alfaro enjoyed his best appearance in the Midwest League, tossing five scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Meanwhile, Captains designated hitter Nolan Schubart put Lake County ahead with a three-run double in the third before consecutive sacrifice flies from infielders Tommy Hawke and Dean Curley extended the Captains' lead to 5-0 in the sixth. West Michigan began its rally with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by RBI singles from Woody Hadeen and Jackson Strong, trimming the Captains' lead to 5-3. Lake County answered with a critical insurance tally in the eighth on an RBI single by outfielder Jace LaViolette, extending the Captains lead to 6-3. Hadeen crossed the plate in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Strong, but it was too late for West Michigan, as Lake County closer Jogly García stranded two runners by recording a game-ending strikeout to seal the 6-4 loss.

The Whitecaps fall to 8-7 in the second half and 32-47 overall, while the Captains improve to 8-6 in the second half and 45-33 overall. Whitecaps starter Rayner Castillo (1-6) suffered his sixth loss after allowing three runs over four innings while striking out four. Alfaro (1-1) earned his first win after throwing five scoreless innings, while García collected his first save despite allowing one unearned run in the ninth. The Captains have now moved ahead of West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division standings, with the Whitecaps sitting in third place, 2.5 games behind the Great Lakes Loons and a half-game behind the Captains. Hadeen, Strong, and outfielder Andrew Sojka each had two base hits in the series finale for West Michigan.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps enjoy a Monday off-day before opening a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning with a Tuesday Super Splash Day from LMCU Ballpark at 12:05pm. Tuesday's game will be the Whitecaps first against the TinCaps this season. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50am on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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