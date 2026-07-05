Lugnuts Top Dragons 8-2 as Teams Split 6-Game Series in Dayton

Published on July 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Seven Lansing pitchers combined to scatter eight hits as the Lugnuts defeated the Dayton Dragons 8-2 on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Dragons settled for a split of the six-game series with Lansing.

A crowd of 7,595 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Recap: Lansing scored a single run in the top of the first inning and then extended their lead to 2-0 in the third on a long home run to right field by Rodney Green, Jr. that was estimated at 430'.

Dragons reliever Stephen Quigley replaced starter Ty Floyd in the fourth and ran into immediate problems as Lansing loaded the bases with no outs on two hits and a walk. All three runners eventually scored after a throwing error on first baseman Peyton Stovall and an RBI groundout, giving Lansing a 5-0 lead.

The Lugnuts added two more runs in the fifth inning against Dayton reliever David Lorduy to build their lead to 7-0.

The Dragons did not collect their first hit of the day until the fourth inning when Julio Carreras singled to center field. The first Dayton runs of the day came in the sixth when Marcus Smith began the inning with a single to center and Tyson Lewis followed with a hit to right to move Smith to second. Victor Acosta followed with a double to the left field fence to drive in Carreras and move Lewis to third as the Dragons avoided the shutout. Lewis scored on Ariel Almonte's sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.

Lansing closed out the scoring with a run in the seventh.

Dragons starting pitcher Ty Floyd worked the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. The final Dayton pitcher of the day, Graham Osman, was the most effective among four Dragons hurlers, tossing two scoreless innings without allowing a hit. He walked one and struck out two.

The Dragons finished the day with eight hits. Acosta had two doubles to lead the way. Lewis and Smith also had two hits apiece.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-7, 46-34) do not play on Monday. They will travel to Midland, Michigan to open a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons (10-4, 46-32) on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. Ovis Portes (1-4, 9.77) will start for the Dragons.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 21 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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