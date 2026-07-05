TinCaps Game Information: July 4 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate)

Published on July 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-46, 7-7) vs. Great Lakes Loons (45-32, 9-4)

Sunday, July 5 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 81 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (1-4, 51.2 IP, 5.57 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Gough (0-0, 5.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

AN ALL-TIME CLASSIC: Fort Wayne and Great Lakes needed 14 innings and 4 hours and 48 minutes to determine a winner in the longest game for the TinCaps by innings since July 30, 2016. The evening featured 25 runs on 32 hits with 30 runners left on base. Each team used six pitchers, with Great Lakes totaling 217 pitches and Fort Wayne logging 274. Five home runs were hit between both teams, and the pitching staffs combined to walk 14 batters while punching out 26.

IN THE HISTORY BOOKS: Saturday's game, by game time, is the third-longest game in Parkview Field and TinCaps-era (2009-present) history at 4:48. It is the first since the 'Caps record of 5:45 on April 16, 2014, vs Burlington, in an 18-inning 7-5 loss at home. The only other 5-hour game came on Aug. 21, 2013, in a 16-inning 7-6 win vs. South Bend. By innings, it is the longest game since July 30, 2016 (15 Innings vs. Lansing, 4-3 W), and tied for the 6th-longest game in the TinCaps-era.

THE COMEBACK 'CAPS: Fort Wayne has come from behind in their last 16 wins following Saturday's victory. The 'Caps battled back every chance they got on Saturday in the longest game for the franchise since July 30, 2016. Fort Wayne now has 25 comeback victories in 2026. The 'Caps are now 2-2 in extra-inning games.

WALK IT OFF: Fort Wayne now has five walk-off wins in 2026 following Kasen Wells' game-winning base hit in the 14th frame on Saturday. It is the second walk-off hit for Fort Wayne on July 4 in franchise history, with Nerwillian Cedeno's walk-off two-run single in 2023 against West Michigan being the other. The most recent walk-off hit belongs to Jack Costello, who came through with an infield single in a 4-3 win in game one of a doubleheader against South Bend on June 18. Justin DeCriscio played hero against Lake County on June 2 with a game-winning RBI single in the 9th inning. Jack Costello's first walk-off of the season came on May 22 in the 9th against Dayton. Rosman Verdugo delivered the first walk-off victory on a base hit against Lansing on April 9. It was also the team's first win at home in 2026 and Verdugo's first hit of the campaign. Fort Wayne had 4 walk-off victories in 2025, three of which were by Brandon Butterworth, including the last coming on July 30 against Great Lakes.

CROSS OVER AND OUT: TinCap infielder Kerrington Cross crushed his first Parkview Field home run in pinch-hit fashion on Saturday. His two-run shot over the left field wall tied the game at 11 and came on an 0-1 count. It is the first pinch-hit home run hit by a TinCap since Duane Jones on May 21, 2015. The round-tripper from Jones was part of a comeback effort where Fort Wayne defeated Lake County 9-5 in a 4-hour, 9-minute, 14-inning game on the road.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne outfielder Kasen Wells started the fireworks in downtown Fort Wayne last night with his bases-loaded walk-off single in the 14th inning. Dating back to June 3 (24 games), Wells is slashing .300/.391/.363 with a .754 OPS. The Graham, Texas native is Fort Wayne's best batter with runners in scoring position, hitting .321, while walking a team-high 38 times.

PACKING PARKVIEW: Parkview Field saw its largest crowd of the season Saturday night, totalling 8,176, in the highest attended game of the evening in the Midwest League. This comes after another packed Thirsty Thursday where among 60 games played, Fort Wayne had the second-largest crowd in Minor League Baseball, totaling 6,150. This comes after Thursday, June 18, when Parkview Field sat 7,901 fans, also the second-largest in all of Minor League Baseball and the largest announced TinCaps attendance on a non-July 4th Thursday since 2018. In the last 3 games, the TinCaps have the 12th-largest total attendance in Minor League Baseball at 20,684, ranking second in High-A.

THE WORLD OF WIDEMAN: TinCaps outfielder Ryan Wideman collected his first three-hit game in High-A on Saturday, going 3-for-6 with 2 runs scored. Wideman gave Fort Wayne the lead for good after his two-run single in the fourth inning on Friday. He immediately stole both second and third on back-to-back pitches before making a SportsCenter Top 10 grab in center field the next inning. The Padres 2025 third-round draft choice has a hit in 9 of his first 10 games with Fort Wayne since being promoted last Tuesday. Wideman leads all of Minor League Baseball with 49 stolen bases.

JD JUST DOING IT: Fort Wayne shortstop Justin DeCriscio went 2-for-6 on Saturday with a double in the third inning. The Padres 2025 10th-round pick out of NC State clobbered his seventh home run of the season in the seventh inning on Friday night. DeCriscio homered in consecutive games last week in Eastlake on Friday and Saturday after doing so on June 12 & 13 at Day Air Ballpark against Dayton. The 23-year-old finished a double shy of the cycle last Friday on the road and has the only grand slam hit by a TinCap this season (June 12). DeCriscio has reached base safely in 13 of his last 15 games dating back to June 18. He is slashing .270/.343/.476 with a .819 OPS in the stretch with 3 home runs, 3 doubles, a triple, and 8 RBI. Five of DeCriscio's 7 home runs have come away from Parkview Field this season, with last night's shot being his first at home since May 20 against Dayton.

KT WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD: TinCaps outfielder Kavares Tears hit his 12th home run of the season and third of the series on Saturday. Tears clobbered a pair of home runs Wednesday. It is the fourth multi-homer game by a TinCap this season, and the first from a 'Cap not named Jake Cunningham. His 10th and eleventh home runs, Tears is one of four 'Caps to reach double-digit homers. Tears is 2nd in the Midwest League with 15 extra-base hits (5 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR) since May 31. Playing 21 games, Tears has hit .303 with a 1.160 OPS in the stretch. He ranks 2nd in HR (9), 3rd in total bases (59), and 6th in SLG (.776). Tears leads the Midwest League with eight first-pitch home runs this season and is tied for third in Minor League Baseball. He is hitting .531 (17-32) when putting the ball in play on the first pitch of an at-bat.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne left fielder Jack Costello hit his ninth home run of the season in the first inning to get the party started in the first inning on Saturday, his second round-tripper in as many games. Costello has a hit in his last six showings, slashing .292/.346/.583 with a .929 OPS in the stretch. 12 of Costello's 14 doubles this season have come since May 9, ranking him fourth in the Midwest League in that stretch. Costello is 3rd in the MWL since the start of 2025 with 9 of his 19 home runs against left-handed pitching, one behind his own teammate, Jake Cunningham.

CANTWELL CLOBBERING: TinCaps designated hitter Luke Cantwell crushed his second home run of the season and first at Parkview Field. The two-run blast in the second inning gave Fort Wayne a 3-0 lead at the time following Jack Costello's solo shot in the first. Cantwell homered on the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat with the 'Caps this season in the second inning last Wednesday on the road against Lake County. The Warrington, PA native later drove in two with a double in the fifth inning, giving him his second multi-hit game in High-A. The other multi-hit showing for Cantwell came back on Sept. 5, 2025, on the road against West Michigan, where he launched his first professional home run in the 6-1 win over the eventual Midwest League Champions. Cantwell made his professional debut with Fort Wayne on Sept. 2 last season, being the second 2025 draft selection of the Padres to join the 'Caps directly from draft camp.

ROSMAN RAKING: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo doubled twice on Thursday night, giving him seven two-baggers on the season. Verdugo has six hits in his last five games, including another two-hit showing last Friday against Lake County. The 21-year-old hit his 11th home run of the season on Friday, giving him a round-tripper in consecutive Fridays after having one last week at home against South Bend. Verdugo now has 25 across his TinCaps career, tying Tom Knauss (1993-94, 96-97) for seventh in franchise history. Verdugo is the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 9 of Verdugo's 11 home runs in 2026 have come on the road.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps slugger Alex McCoy finished Saturday night's game going 2-for-6 for his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the campaign.

McCoy hit his Midwest League-leading 22nd double of the season in Friday night's win. The No. 19 Padres prospect is the active team leader in home runs (12) and RBI (41) in 71 games this season. Along with leading the league in doubles, McCoy is 2nd in extra-base hits (35), third in hits (75) and fourth in total bases (135).







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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