Fort Wayne Pulls Off 11th Inning Victory On The Road

Published on July 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) 2-0 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Jackson Field.

Fort Wayne (37-51, 19-12) plated both runs in the 11th frame, with a double from shortstop Justin DeCriscio with one out being the biggest hit of the night. DeCriscio now has a hit in 10 straight contests and has reached base safely in 20 of his last 22 games.

Center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) then brought home Kasen Wells on an RBI groundout before a wild pitch scored Justin DeCriscio for the only two runs of the game.

Left-hander Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) made his first start for the 'Caps after his appearance in the MLB Futures Game in Philadelphia last Sunday. Mayfield did not allow a hit and struck out a batter in two innings of work in his second outing against the Lugnuts this season.

Righty Will Varmette got the win out of the bullpen for the TinCaps. Varmette allowed one hit in two innings and worked out of a pair of big jams in his third victory of the season. Clark Candiotti picked up the save for Fort Wayne, his second since rejoining the club before last week's series against West Michigan. The TinCaps have now tossed four shutouts as a staff in 2026.

Lansing (35-51, 6-16) got five scoreless innings from starter Zane Taylor (No. 16 Athletics prospect) in the loss. Taylor allowed just one hit and struck out five while not walking a TinCap in his 16th start of the campaign.

Next Game: Sunday, July 19 @ Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Nathan Dettmer (No. 28 Athletics prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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