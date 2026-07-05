Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Lansing)

Published on July 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, July 5, 2026 l Game #80 (14)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (3-11, 32-46) at Dayton Dragons (7-6, 46-33)

RH Steven Echavarria (2-6, 5.94) vs. RH Ty Floyd (0-1, 6.30)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 7, Lansing 7.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Ke'Bryan Hayes with Dragons: The Reds two-time Gold Glove third baseman is continuing an expected three-day injury rehabilitation assignment with the Dragons (lumbar bulging disk). He is the third Reds player with the Dragons this season on a rehab (Jose Trevino, Nick Lodolo) and the 48 th in Dragons history.

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 4, Dayton 3. Jared Sprague-Lott drove in all four Lugnuts runs, delivering a tie-breaking two-run double with two outs in the seventh for the big hit. The Dragons got an RBI double from Ryan McCrystal in the eighth to pull to within a run but could not get over the final hurdle.

Current Series: Dayton 3, Lansing 2. The Dragons have outscored the Lugnuts 31-25. Dayton is batting .278 as a team (.354 with runners in scoring position) with 7 HR, 0 SB, a 3.31 team ERA and 6 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

Dragons manager Julio Morillo needs two wins to reach 200 career victories as a manager.

The Dragons are 15-7 (.682) over their last 22 G (since June 9). They lead the MWL in runs scored (164) and home runs (45) in those 22 games.

The Dragons are 33-19 (.635) since May 5. They lead the MWL in home runs during that time period (89 in 52 games).

The Dragons have hit 103 HR in 79 G, on pace to finish the year with 170 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 478 runs, on pace to finish the year with 792 (club record is 730 in 2000).

Sal Stewart and Chase Burns have raised the total to 18 of former Dragons picked to the MLB All-Star Game with their selections on Saturday.

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for June: Carter Graham, Dayton: .354, 11 HR, 27 RBI, .829 slugging pct, 1.319 OPS with the Dragons (also played 1 G with Chattanooga and added an additional HR). Graham's 11 HR with the Dragons in June marked the second highest total in any month in Dragons history (Austin Kearns hit 14 in July, 2000). Previous Dragons who have won Reds MiLB Player/Month since the Dragons were classified as High-A in 2021 were: 2021: Brian Rey; 2022: Rece Hinds, Elly De La Cruz; 2023: Blake Dunn; 2024: Cam Collier, Sal Stewart, Ethan O'Donnell; 2026: Alfredo Duno.

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June: Kyle McCoy, Dayton: 2-0, 1.88 ERA, 5 G, 3 GS, 24 IP, 17 H, 5 R, 9 BB, 28 SO. Previous Dragons who have won Reds MiLB Pitcher/Month since the Dragons were classified as High-A in 2021 were: 2021: Graham Ashcraft; 2022: Andrew Abbott, Joe Boyle; 2023: Julian Aguiar; 2024: Jared Lyons, Ryan Cardona.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Julio Carreras in his first 5 G with the Dragons has gone 7 for 20 (.350) with 4 2B and 5 RBI. He played in 19 G with Chattanooga and hit .267, 2 HR.

Tyson Lewis hit his first High-A home run Friday night and added an RBI double last night. In his first 4 G with the Dragons, Lewis is batting .313 (5 for 16).

Ryan McCrystal has gone 13 for 20 (.650) with 7 2B since returning to the Dragons from Double-A. McCrystal was the Dragons Co-Player/Month for April.

Marcus Smith has 2 HR in his first 14 AB with the Dragons. He began this season at Kansas City (Independent; American Association): .306, 7 HR in 33 G.

Peyton Stovall in his last 26 G is batting .326 with 6 HR, 7 2B, 2 3B, and 21 RBI with an OPS of 1.083.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, July 7 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-4, 9.77) at Great Lakes TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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