Dragons Players Earn Reds Organization's Monthly Awards for June

Published on July 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Cincinnati Reds have announced their organizational player of the month awards for June, recognizing two players who played key roles in the Dayton Dragons run to the East Division First Half title.

The Reds named Carter Graham as their Minor League Player of the Month for June. Graham played all but one day of June for the Dragons.

Left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy, who spent the entire month with the Dragons, was selected as the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June.

Carter Graham with the Dragons in June batted .354 with 11 home runs and 27 runs batted in, posting an .829 slugging percentage with an OPS of 1.319 OPS. Graham played the final day of the month with Double-A Chattanooga and added another home run in that game. Graham's 11 HR with the Dragons in June marked the second highest total in any month in Dragons history (Austin Kearns hit 14 in July, 2000). Previous Dragons who have won Reds MiLB Player/Month since the Dragons were classified as High-A in 2021 were: 2021: Brian Rey; 2022: Rece Hinds, Elly De La Cruz; 2023: Blake Dunn; 2024: Cam Collier, Sal Stewart, Ethan O'Donnell; 2026: Alfredo Duno.

Kyle McCoy with the Dragons in June was 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA, appearing in five games with three starts. He tossed 24 innings, allowing 17 hits, five runs, with nine walks and 28 strikeouts. McCoy's first start in July was Friday night and he tossed five shutout innings to get off to an excellent start to the new month. Previous Dragons who have won Reds MiLB Pitcher/Month since the Dragons were classified as High-A in 2021 were: 2021: Graham Ashcraft; 2022: Andrew Abbott, Joe Boyle; 2023: Julian Aguiar; 2024: Jared Lyons, Ryan Cardona.

The Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts tonight (7:05 pm; post-game fireworks) and Sunday (1:05 pm) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For tickets, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com/tickets.







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

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