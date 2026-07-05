Lugnuts Edge Dragons, 4-3, on Fourth of July in Dayton

Published on July 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio -Lansing's Jared Sprague-Lott drove in all four of his team's runs as the Lugnuts edged the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Saturday night. The Dayton loss snapped their three-game winning streak. They will complete the six-game series with Lansing on Sunday afternoon, needing a win to take the series.

A crowd of 7,647 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Cincinnati Reds gold glove-winning third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes served as the designated hitter for the Dragons on the second day of his injury rehab assignment. Hayes went 0 for 3 with two pop-outs and a ground out. He is expected to be back with the Dragons on Sunday and may play the entire game.

Recap: The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Julio Carreras began the inning with a double off the fence in right-center field. One batter later, Tyson Lewis lined a double to the gap in left-center to bring in Carreras. With two outs, Marcus Smith lined a base hit to right field to drive in Lewis and make it 2-0.

But Lansing starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer settled in over the next several innings, retiring 12 straight batters as the Lugnuts offense came alive. Lansing scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to tie the game and then added two runs in the top of the seventh to pull ahead 4-2.

The Dragons had a chance to score in the bottom of the seventh when Jacob Friend opened the inning with a double to left and went to third on Lewis' single with no one out. The Dragons then attempted a double steal, but Friend was thrown out at the plate on the back end of the play, and the next two Dayton batters were retired as they came away empty in the inning.

The Dragons scored in the eighth to get within a run. Mason Neville opened the inning with a walk and Ryan McCrystal delivered a two-out double to drive in a run and make it 4-3, putting the tying run at second base. But Julio Carreras grounded out to second base to end the inning as Lansing held a one-run lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, the first two Dayton batters were retired before Alfredo Alcantara drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to put the tying run on first base. But Smith grounded out to second base to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz, in his second start since returning from an injury that caused him to miss six weeks of action, worked three innings and allowed just one unearned run. Ortiz gave up only one hit with no walks and one strikeout.

Luke Hayden, in his first game back with the Dragons since suffering a hamstring injury on April 23, followed Ortiz and worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Hayden (1-1) allowed a two-out, two-run double in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie, and he was charged with the loss.

The Dragons finished the night with seven hits. Lewis and McCrystal each had two hits. McCrystal has played in five game since returning to the Dragons from Chattanooga and gone 13 for 20 (.650) with seven doubles.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-6, 46-33) host the Lugnuts (3-11, 32-46) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Ty Floyd (0-1, 6.30) is scheduled to start for the Dragons against Lansing's Steven Echavarria (2-6, 5.94). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,679 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

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