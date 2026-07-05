Chiefs Celebrate the Fourth with Shutout Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Behind six scoreless frames from Leonel Sequera and two runs from Cameron Nickens, the Chiefs shut out the Timber Rattlers 2-0 on Saturday night at Dozer Park.

It's Peoria's sixth shutout win of the season. The Chiefs are now 6-7 in the second half with a chance to split the series on Sunday.

The Chiefs are now 4-2 on the Fourth of July since the High-A era began in 2021, including a 2-2 mark at Dozer Park.

Saturday's contest began after a two-hour delay due to saturated grounds following heavy afternoon rain.

In the second inning, Peoria jumped ahead 1-0 on a Cameron Nickens RBI single, scoring Ian Petrutz.

The contest turned into a pitchers' duel from there.

Peoria starter Leonel Sequera tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out five.

Wisconsin right-hander Jayden Dubanewicz dealt six frames of one-run ball on six hits, walking two and striking out five.

José Davila replaced Sequera in the seventh, loading the bases on a walk, a single and a hit batter. However, he struck out Blayberg Diaz to put an end to the jam.

Quinton Low entered in relief for Dubanewicz in the bottom of the seventh and allowed the Chiefs' second run of the ballgame.

Nickens drew a leadoff walk against Low and came around to score on three separate wild pitches, making it 2-0.

Christian Worley struck out three of the four batters he faced in the eighth before Patrick Galle earned his fourth save of the season. Galle struck out two after issuing a leadoff walk.

Sunday's series finale begins at 2:05 p.m.

After rain washed out the original Father's Day celebration, dads get a well-deserved do-over. Dads will receive a beverage coupon upon entry before enjoying postgame catch on the field and running the bases alongside their children.

As always on Grand Slam Sunday, kids aged 12 and under get in for just $5. Chiefs players will also sign autographs on the concourse from 1:05-1:20 p.m. before the game.

Tickets are available for purchase on PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Listen to the game on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

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