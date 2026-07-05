River Bandits Win Completed Game, 15-9, Walk-off July Fourth Game, 4-3

Published on July 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Quad Cities held on to win the completion of Friday night's suspended game 15-9 before walking off the Fourth of July matchup up with the Kernels 4-3 Saturday night.

On Friday, the River Bandits scored seven runs in the first inning, four more in the second and when the game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth, they held a 13-2 lead.

When the game resumed Saturday afternoon, an Asbel Gonzalez two-run single immediately upped the Quad Cities lead to 15-2 after four innings.

The Kernels fought back from there. Cedar Rapids scored the final seven runs of the game, getting a two-run double by Dameury Pena, RBI singles from Henry Kusiak, Miguel Briceno and Pena, as well as a Yasser Mercedes solo home run, but could not complete the comeback in the 15-9 loss.

In the second game of the night, Cedar Rapids continued its offensive prowess and scored first. With one out in the top of the first inning, Eduardo Tait singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and came home to score on a Jacob McCombs RBI double to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

Quad Cities countered in the bottom of the second. With one away, a Derlin Figueroa double and a Jose Cerice single put runners on the corners for Tyriq Kemp, who tied the game, 1-1, with an RBI single. With runners back on the corners, a balk put the River Bandits on top 2-1. After a flyout, Angel Acosta extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI triple.

McCombs came through again in the fifth. An Andy Lugo walk and a Tait double put runners on second and third for McCombs, who tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run single.

That stayed the score until the seventh. Yehizon Sanchez came on out of the Kernels bullpen and did not allow a run across three perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Still tied at three in the bottom of the seventh, Gonzalez reached on a two-out single. A batter later, he came around to score on a Blake Mitchell walk-off double to lift Quad Cities to the 4-3 win.

The pair of losses drop the Kernels to 33-44 on the season and to 2-9 on the current 12-game road trip. The final game of the trip is slated for 1:00 Sunday with Michael Ross getting the start opposite Emmanuel Reyes.







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

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