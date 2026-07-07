Winokur, Kendle Transferred to Wichita; Salas, Sprock, Smith Transferred to Cedar Rapids; Briceno, Fallinski, Hernandez Transferred to Fort Myers; Doncon Activated from IL

Published on July 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Brandon Winokur and OF Caden Kendle have been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. INF Jose Salas has been transferred from AA Wichita to Cedar Rapids. C Ryan Sprock and RHP Kolten Smith have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. As corresponding moves, INF Miguel Briceno, RHP Adam Falinski and C Luis Hernandez have been transferred to Fort Myers from Cedar Rapids. Additionally, INF Rayne Doncon has been activated from the 7-day. Salas will wear #9, Sprock will wear #13 and Smith will wear #21. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against South Bend Tuesday at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2026

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