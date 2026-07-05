Mitchell's Walk-off Double Clinches Bandits' Series Win over Kernels

Published on July 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Royals No. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Blake Mitchell walked off the Cedar Rapids Kernels (33-43, 2-11) Saturday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits (36-40, 6-7) secured a series win over their in-state rivals with a 4-3 victory in seven innings at Modern Woodmen Park.

The win followed the continuation of Friday's suspended game, a nine-inning contest which Quad Cities claimed 15-9 behind two-hit, three-RBI performances from both Erick Torres and Tyriq Kemp.

Saturday's originally scheduled contest saw the Kernels break into the run column three batters into the game, as Jacob McCombs tagged River Bandits' starter Tanner Jones with an RBI-double which scored Eduardo Tait for a 1-0 Cedar Rapids advantage.

Quad Cities wasted little time responding against Kernels' right-hander Adrian Bohorquez and tied the game 1-1 via Kemp's RBI-single in the bottom of the second. After a balk plated Jose Cerice to give the Bandits the lead, Angel Acosta lifted his club ahead 3-1 with an RBI-triple, his first of the season.

Jones returned to the hill and scattered three batters over the next three scoreless innings before an Andy Lugo walk and a Tait double set up McComb's game-tying two-run single in the fifth.

Following Bohorquez's second-inning departure, Quad Cities failed to record a base runner against Kernels reliever Yehizon Sanchez, who worked the game to the sixth. Luke Pelzer, Diego Guzman, and Kemp loaded the bases against right-hander Adam Falinski in the sixth, but failed to break the 3-3 tie.

LP Langevin, who along with Nolan Sailors celebrated his 23rd birthday during the Independence Day clash, quieted the Kernels in the sixth and used two of his night's four strikeouts to strand both Lugo and Luis Hernandez in scoring position in the top of the seventh.

Falinski recorded back-to-back outs to begin the Bandits' half of the seventh, but saw Asbel Gonzalez single and advance to second on a throwing error by shortstop Brandon Winokur. The next batter, Mitchell, fell into a two-strike count before slashing the game-winning RBI-double into right-center field for a 4-3 Quad Cities win.

Langevin (4-1) earned the win in relief or the River Bandits, while Falinski (0-2) was charged with the loss.

Having taken four out of the club's first five against the Kernels, Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for its series finale with Cedar Rapids tomorrow and sends Emmanuel Reyes (6-3, 3.76) to the mound opposite Michael Ross (5-3, 7.07). First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.







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