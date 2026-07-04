Bandits' Offensive Explosion Suspended
Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Friday night's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels has been suspended due to rain with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the River Bandits leading 13-2.
The contest will be completed as a full nine-inning game tomorrow, July 4, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Tomorrow's originally scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning contest following the conclusion of game one and a 40-minute break.
Fans with tickets for tonight's game may exchange them at the Modern Woodmen Park box office for tickets of equal or lesser value for any future 2026 River Bandits regular season home game.
Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026
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- Fort Wayne Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak in Friday Night Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin's Torres Deals as T-Rats Down Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Three's a Crowd, as Dragons Double up Lugnuts, 6-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
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- Cubs and Sky Carp Suspended After an Inning Friday Night - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Outslug Loons in 8-5 Win, Snap Great Lakes' Three-Game Winning Streak - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels and River Bandits Suspended Friday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bandits' Offensive Explosion Suspended - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lugo Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: July 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Reds Ke'Bryan Hayes Joins Dragons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
- Lake County Captains Roster Update - 7/3/2026 - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Late inning explosion leads to Carp win - Beloit Sky Carp
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Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
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