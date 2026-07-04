Bandits' Offensive Explosion Suspended

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Friday night's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels has been suspended due to rain with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the River Bandits leading 13-2.

The contest will be completed as a full nine-inning game tomorrow, July 4, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Tomorrow's originally scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning contest following the conclusion of game one and a 40-minute break.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game may exchange them at the Modern Woodmen Park box office for tickets of equal or lesser value for any future 2026 River Bandits regular season home game.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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