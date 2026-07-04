TinCaps Outslug Loons in 8-5 Win, Snap Great Lakes' Three-Game Winning Streak

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (33-46) (6-7) had one more home run and two more hits in an 8-5 win over the Great Lakes Loons (45-31) (9-3), the TinCaps first win of the series on an 84-degree overcast Friday night at Parkview Field.

- Eduardo Guerrero drove in two runs, a solo homer pulled the Loons within one in the sixth inning. Guerrero drove a ball 374 feet, it landed just over the right center field fence.

- The Loons tallied four straight hits to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Chase Harlan singled, Jose Meza doubled to left center to tie the game. Eduardo Guerrero's RBI single gave Great Lakes the advantage. Cameron Decker singled after Guerrero, the Loons left two on base in the frame.

- In the sixth and seventh inning, Great Lakes left the based loaded. TinCaps reliever Abraham Parra worked out of a jam in the sixth. Parra walked three in the seventh so Will Varmette was inserted to get the third out. Varmette earned the seven-out save for Fort Wayne.

- The TinCaps hit two home runs against Jacob Frost. Jack Costello hit a 395-foot-deep fly to left field in the sixth. Justin DeCriscio clobbered a solo homer in the seventh inning.

- Loons' starter Sterling Patick permitted six hits, all singles. The left-hander allowed three runs over his three innings.

- Emil Morales extended his RBI streak to five games. The 19-year-old fluttered a ball up the right field line to score two in the eighth. Morales committed an error that helped put across a TinCap run in the seventh.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons have hit at least one home run in nine consecutive contests.

Up Next

Great Lakes are winners in eight of the ten played on this road trip. On the Fourth of July, Independence Day, America's Semiquincentennial, the Loons and TinCaps play at 6:05 pm ET.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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