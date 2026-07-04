TinCaps Outslug Loons in 8-5 Win, Snap Great Lakes' Three-Game Winning Streak
Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (33-46) (6-7) had one more home run and two more hits in an 8-5 win over the Great Lakes Loons (45-31) (9-3), the TinCaps first win of the series on an 84-degree overcast Friday night at Parkview Field.
- Eduardo Guerrero drove in two runs, a solo homer pulled the Loons within one in the sixth inning. Guerrero drove a ball 374 feet, it landed just over the right center field fence.
- The Loons tallied four straight hits to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Chase Harlan singled, Jose Meza doubled to left center to tie the game. Eduardo Guerrero's RBI single gave Great Lakes the advantage. Cameron Decker singled after Guerrero, the Loons left two on base in the frame.
- In the sixth and seventh inning, Great Lakes left the based loaded. TinCaps reliever Abraham Parra worked out of a jam in the sixth. Parra walked three in the seventh so Will Varmette was inserted to get the third out. Varmette earned the seven-out save for Fort Wayne.
- The TinCaps hit two home runs against Jacob Frost. Jack Costello hit a 395-foot-deep fly to left field in the sixth. Justin DeCriscio clobbered a solo homer in the seventh inning.
- Loons' starter Sterling Patick permitted six hits, all singles. The left-hander allowed three runs over his three innings.
- Emil Morales extended his RBI streak to five games. The 19-year-old fluttered a ball up the right field line to score two in the eighth. Morales committed an error that helped put across a TinCap run in the seventh.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons have hit at least one home run in nine consecutive contests.
Up Next
Great Lakes are winners in eight of the ten played on this road trip. On the Fourth of July, Independence Day, America's Semiquincentennial, the Loons and TinCaps play at 6:05 pm ET.
Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Dragons Top Lansing, 6-3, to Earn Third Straight Win - Dayton Dragons
- Torres Strikes Out Ten to Earn Win for Timber Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Fort Wayne Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak in Friday Night Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Wisconsin's Torres Deals as T-Rats Down Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Three's a Crowd, as Dragons Double up Lugnuts, 6-3 - Lansing Lugnuts
- 'Caps Fade Late in 10-3 Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs and Sky Carp Suspended After an Inning Friday Night - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Outslug Loons in 8-5 Win, Snap Great Lakes' Three-Game Winning Streak - Great Lakes Loons
- Kernels and River Bandits Suspended Friday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bandits' Offensive Explosion Suspended - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Lugo Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: July 3 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Reds Ke'Bryan Hayes Joins Dragons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
- Lake County Captains Roster Update - 7/3/2026 - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Late inning explosion leads to Carp win - Beloit Sky Carp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- TinCaps Outslug Loons in 8-5 Win, Snap Great Lakes' Three-Game Winning Streak
- Quintero, Morales and Munoz All Hit Their Second Home Run of the Series in 6-2 Loons Win
- Munoz Hits Grand Slam & Loons Pitching K's 11 in 8-7 Win
- Quintero, Morales and Davalan All Homer, Loons Stomp TinCaps 12-2
- Lugnuts Walk-Off Snaps Loons Six-Game Winning Streak, Morales Mashes 462 Foot Solo Homer