Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Lansing)

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 3, 2026 l Game # 78 (12)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (2-10, 31-45) at Dayton Dragons (6-5, 45-32)

RH Mitch Myers (0-2, 14.29) vs. LH Kyle McCoy (3-1, 2.93)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 6, Lansing 6.

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022)

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 7, Lansing 3. Mason Neville hit two home runs while both Ryan McCrystal and Peyton Stovall had three hits as the Dragons won their second straight game. The Dragons took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and added three more in the seventh.

Current Series: Dayton 2, Lansing 1. The Dragons have outscored the Lugnuts 22-18. Dayton is batting .291 as a team (.333 with runners in scoring position) with five home runs, no stolen bases, and a 3.48 team ERA. The Dragons have committed five errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

Mason Neville had two home runs Thursday, the 11 th time in 2026 that a Dayton player has hit multiple homers in a game. Others are Carter Graham (3 times), Carlos Sanchez (2 times), Peyton Stovall, Alfredo Duno, Alfredo Alcantara, Yerlin Confidan, and Jacob Friend. Since MLB assumed record-keeping of the Minor Leagues in 2005, the most multi-homer games in a season for the Dragons had been nine in 2022 and 2023. Dragons multi-HR games at High-A level: 2025: 1; 2024: 4; 2023: 9; 2022: 9; 2021: 4. Most multi-HR games by a Dragons player is 4 by Mat Nelson (2023).

The Dragons 14-6 (.700) over their last 20 games (since June 9). They lead the MWL in runs scored (155) and home runs (43) in those 20 games.

The Dragons are 32-18 (.640) since May 5. They lead the MWL in home runs during that time period (87 in 50 games).

The Dragons have hit 101 HR in 77 G, on pace to finish the year with 171 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 469 runs, on pace to finish the year with 797 (club record is 730 in 2000).

Dragons Batter of the Month for June: Carter Graham: .354, 11 HR, 27 RBI, .829 slugging pct, 1.319 OPS.

Dragons Pitcher of the Month for June: Jacob Edwards: 1-0, 0.68 ERA, 13.1 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 SO.

Dragons Batter Trending Notes:

Julio Carreras in his first 3 G with the Dragons has gone 5 for 12 (.417) with 3 2B and 4 RBI. He played in 19 G with Chattanooga and hit .267, 2 HR.

Ryan McCrystal has gone 9 for 12 (.750) with 5 2B since returning to the Dragons from Double-A. McCrystal was the Dragons Co-Player/Month for April.

Mason Neville hit two home runs last night and has three HR in 20 at-bats with the Dragons.

Peyton Stovall in his last 24 G is batting .346 with 6 HR, 7 2B, 2 3B, and 21 RBI with an OPS of 1.154.

Changes this Week: Six Dayton players have been promoted to Double-A Chattanooga including catcher Alfredo Duno, first baseman Carter Graham, shortstop Carlos Sanchez, outfielder Kien Vu, starting pitcher Jose Montero, and outfielder Yerlin Confidan. Taking their places on the Dayton roster (listed with their most recent teams) are third baseman Tyson Lewis (Daytona), catcher Ryan McCrystal (Chattanooga), utility man Johnny Ascanio (Chattanooga), shortstop Julio Carreras (Chattanooga), outfielder Marcus Smith (independent Kansas City Monarchs of American Association), pitcher Luke Hayden (Daytona), and pitcher Brady Afthim (Daytona).

Graham Crackin': Carter Graham hit 11 home runs for the Dragons in the month of June, second highest total in any month in Dragons history (Austin Kearns hit 14 in July, 2000). Graham batted .354 in June with 27 RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, July 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer (3-3, 3.53) at Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 5.46)

Sunday, July 5 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria at Dayton RH Ty Floyd

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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