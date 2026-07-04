Cubs and Sky Carp Suspended After an Inning Friday Night
Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
Beloit, WI - Friday night's game between the South Bend Cubs and Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium has been suspended due to rain.
At the time of the game's suspension, the Sky Carp led the Cubs 1-0 after one single inning of play. South Bend and Beloit will continue the suspended game beginning in the top of the 2nd inning on Saturday afternoon at 2:05 PM EST. After the completion of the nine-inning suspended game, the two teams will play Saturday's regularly scheduled game, which will be slated for seven innings.
Beloit took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st on a solo home run by Carter Johnson. South Bend left runners at first and second base to conclude their half of the 1st inning.
After Sunday's series finale in Beloit and following Monday's off-day, South Bend will continue its 12-game road trip with a six-game series in Cedar Rapids against the Kernels Tuesday night at 7:35 PM EST.
That six-game road series will lead the Cubs into the All-Star Break. The next home game at Four Winds Field is set for Friday, July 17 at 7:05 PM ET versus the Peoria Chiefs.
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