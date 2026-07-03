Late inning explosion leads to Carp win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







For the second straight evening, the Sky Carp offense came alive in the late innings, resulting in a victory over the South Bend Cubs.

A night after rallying from a late 7-1 deficit, the Carp were trailing 5-4 in the sixth inning when they tied the score in the sixth and added three more runs in the seventh and five in the eighth to produce an 13-5 win before a terrific crowd at ABC Supply Stadium.

It was the fourth straight win for the Carp, who improved to 8-3 in the second half.

The game turned in the seventh, as Jacob Jenkins-Cowart broke a 5-5 tie with a 450-foot solo blast to right field. The Carp later added a pair of runs to increase the advantage to 8-5.

The wheels came off the bus for South Bend in the eight as the first five hitters of the inning reached base, with all five eventually coming in to score.

Three members of the Carp offense had monster evenings: Jenkins-Cowart, who reached base four times and drove in four runs. Wilfredo Lara, who reached base all five times and scored three runs. And Dillon Head, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, reaching base four times and driving in a pair.

The Sky Carp bullpen was simply outstanding. After Joey Volini struggled through his start, the Carp pen pitched five scoreless fames, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out nine to close things out.

Michael Perez (3-0) picked up the win for the Carp, while Jackson Brockett (5-2) took the loss for South Bend.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

Late inning explosion leads to Carp win - Beloit Sky Carp

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