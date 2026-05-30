Pen Falters Late in Loss

Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







Despite several terrific performances on the mound, the Sky Carp dropped a 4-2 decision to Lake County Thursday night on Singles Night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Peyton Fosher got the start for the Carp and was outstanding, throwing five innings and allowing just one run and three hits while striking out a career-best nine.

Cade Austin was also terrific out the bullpen, throwing two scoreless frames while striking out three. Chase Renner, recently promoted from Jupiter, made his Sky Carp debut a successful one by coming on to strand the bases loaded in the eighth and following that with a scoreless ninth inning.

But the Captains scored three runs in the top of the eighth to break a 1-1 tie, leading to the victory. The Captains did all their damage without the benefit of a base hit as the Sky Carp issued five walks and hit a batter as well.

Cam Cannarella led off the ninth with a triple and scored on a Brandon Compton sacrifice fly to make it 4-2, but that was it as Beloit dropped its second game of the series.

As a staff, the Sky Carp had 16 strikeouts but also eight walks on the evening.

Offensively, the Sky Carp were led by Cam Clayton, who doubled twice and singled, accounting for half of the Beloit hits. Cannarella had two of the others, including the triple.

Michael Kennedy (4-2) got the win in relief for the Captains after throwing five innings of one-run ball in relief of Jackson Humphries. The duo combined to strike out 11 Sky Carp.







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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