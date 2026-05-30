Matchups Set for Ohio High School Baseball Regional Semifinals at Day Air Ballpark

Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio - Matchups are now set for the Ohio High School Athletic Association's (OHSAA) 2026 State Baseball Tournament Division II Region 8 and Division IV Region 16 Semifinals next week at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Action begins with Division IV Region 16 Semifinals on Tuesday, June 2. Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) will face Licking Valley (Newark) at 2 pm. Roger Bacon (St. Bernard) and Bethel (Tipp City) square off at 5 pm. Winners of Division IV Region 16 Semifinal games will meet in the Region 16 Championship on Thursday at 2 pm.

Division II Region 8 Semifinals take place on Wednesday. Kilbourne (Worthington) and Anderson (Cincinnati) begin the day at 2 pm. Loveland and Harrison follow at 5 pm. Winners advance to the Region 8 Championship on Thursday at 5 pm.

A complete schedule of next week's games at Day Air Ballpark is below:

Bishop Fenwick (Franklin) vs. Licking Valley (Newark)

Roger Bacon (St. Bernard) vs. Bethel (Tipp City)

Kilbourne (Worthington) vs. Anderson (Cincinnati)

Harrison vs. Loveland

Winners of each regional championship game will advance to OHSAA state semifinals. Division II Semifinals are set for June 12 in Canton, Ohio. Division IV Semifinal action will take place June 13 in Akron, Ohio.

Fans can purchase tickets to each tournament game at Day Air Ballpark via the OHSAA's official ticketing platform at ohsaa.org/tickets. All tickets are sold as day passes to semifinal and final games and must be purchased online. All visitors should note Day Air Ballpark is a cashless facility.







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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