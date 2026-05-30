Stull Activated from 7-Day IL
Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Eston Stull has been activated from the 7-day IL and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series against Quad Cities at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35.
Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2026
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