Fort Wayne Shut Out in South Bend
Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were shut out Saturday night against the South Bend Cubs, 7-0, at Four Winds Field.
Fort Wayne (23-27) starter Abraham Parra tallied 5 1/3 innings pitched, a season-long for the 20-year-old right-hander. Parra tied a career-high with seven strikeouts despite earning the loss, giving up five runs.
The Cubs (29-17) received four scoreless innings from Koen Moreno, who struck out four while also walking four. Right-hander Mason McGwire, the son of Mark McGwire, earned his first professional save in his High-A debut, striking out six of 10 batters faced across three scoreless innings.
Left fielder Jose Escobar and catcher Justin Stransky hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning to start the scoring. The Cubs added a run in the third before capping the scoring in the seventh. For the second consecutive game, first baseman Drew Bowser launched a grand slam with a no-doubt shot to left field. After going 0-for-his-last-19 and not recording an RBI in his last nine games, Bowser has driven in a third of his 24 this season on two swings.
Next Game: Sunday, May 31 @ South Bend (2:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Will Sanders
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