Fort Wayne Shut Out in South Bend

Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were shut out Saturday night against the South Bend Cubs, 7-0, at Four Winds Field.

Fort Wayne (23-27) starter Abraham Parra tallied 5 1/3 innings pitched, a season-long for the 20-year-old right-hander. Parra tied a career-high with seven strikeouts despite earning the loss, giving up five runs.

The Cubs (29-17) received four scoreless innings from Koen Moreno, who struck out four while also walking four. Right-hander Mason McGwire, the son of Mark McGwire, earned his first professional save in his High-A debut, striking out six of 10 batters faced across three scoreless innings.

Left fielder Jose Escobar and catcher Justin Stransky hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the second inning to start the scoring. The Cubs added a run in the third before capping the scoring in the seventh. For the second consecutive game, first baseman Drew Bowser launched a grand slam with a no-doubt shot to left field. After going 0-for-his-last-19 and not recording an RBI in his last nine games, Bowser has driven in a third of his 24 this season on two swings.

Next Game: Sunday, May 31 @ South Bend (2:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Will Sanders

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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