Auger and Frost Each Strikeout Seven, Dragons Win 3-2

Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - Great Lakes Loons (29-19) pitching struck out 14 but left eight on base on offense, in a 3-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons (28-22) on a sunny 75-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- Brooks Auger turned in his first five inning start of 2026. The right-hander struck out seven. Dayton plated two runs against Auger, both by utilizing their speed. Peyton Stovall tripled to right field and was plated on a groundout to shortstop in the third. Kien Vu singled to begin the fourth, stole second base and was plated on a fielding error at first base.

- The Loons offense left eight on base and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Jose Meza extended his games with an RBI streak to eight, the best in High-A. He had the lone hit with a RISP, an RBI single in the third.

- Eduardo Guerrero manufactured the Loons first run. In the second inning, he doubled up the left field line, stole third base and a bad throw to third by Dragons catcher Alfredo Duno aided Guerrero home. Duno also made a throwing error trying to catch Kole Myers in the seventh. Myers was stranded on third base.

- Jacob Frost took over in the sixth and struck out seven of the first nine he faced. The left-hander punched out the side in the seventh and the first two in the eighth for five straight K's. Frost has 49 strikeouts in 34 innings this season.

- Dayton delivered the game-winning run in the eighth. With two outs, Kien Vu ripped a ball up the right field line, it bounced off the Great Lakes bullpen mound and off the netting. It was ruled a live ball that rolled to the right field wall, Vu notched his third triple of the series. A wild pitch brought him across.

- Ty Floyd in his High-A home debut struck out four over 3.2 innings for the Dragons. Cody Adcock earned the final seven outs. The Loons' best chance to score in the final four innings was the sixth. Jose Meza walked and Nico Perez singled. Floyd forced a flyout and double play groundout to escape the threat.

Rounding Things Out

Eduardo Quintero doubled in the second inning. He is on a 26 game on-base streak that started on April 21st.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Sunday, May 31st, Great Lakes finishes the series with Dayton at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Loons have a two-game lead over the Dragons in the Midwest League East Division. The first half of the season ends on Thursday, June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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