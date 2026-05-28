Dragons Wins 3-2 Via Walk-Off, Loons Pitching Strikes out Season-High 18

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







DAYTON, Ohio. - The Dayton Dragons (26-21) tallied three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win via walk-off 3-2, spoiling an 18-strikeout pitching performance by the Great Lakes Loons (28-17). The contest was on a cloudy 72-degree Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- Zach Root punched out a career-best nine in his four innings. Root struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth inning. The left-hander primarily utilized the fastball that topped out at 98 mph and a sinker. Dayton had one hit through the first eight innings, Alfredo Duno's double in the first.

- Great Lakes had eight hits, Victor Rodrigues doubled up the right field line in the ninth for the lone extra-base hit. He was tagged out after a fielder's choice.

- The Loons scored their first run in the second inning. Kole Myers who had two hits and two walks, got aboard on a six-pitch base on balls. Eduardo Guerrero 's single moved Myers to third. Myers scored on a Rodrigues double play groundout.

- 19-year-old Emil Morales added his 11th RBI in his sixth game with Great Lakes. On a two-out two-strike pitch by Dayton's Dylan Simmons, Morales lifted a ball to shallow centerfield for an RBI single.

- Joseilyn Gonzalez in his first appearance since April 23rd, tossed a scoreless fifth. Alex Makarewich earned four outs, all via strikeout. Dilan Figueredo permitted only one base runner in his 1.2 innings. The right-hander punched out four.

- In the ninth, Nicolas Cruz took the mound. Three runs came on his watch, only one earned. Alfredo Duno started the frame with a single, Carter Graham walked on four pitches. A fielder's choice throwing error by the first baseman loaded the bases. A groundout got pushed across a run. After a fielder's choice 5-2 groundout secured the second out, a hit by pitch jammed the bases.

- Dragons nine-hitter Johnny Ascanio noticing the infield pulled to the right side and a large lead for teammate Victor Acosta off third, he decided to bunt. Cruz gloved but a wild low throw to first base gave Dayton the walk-off winner.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons 18 strikeouts tonight were the most by their pitching in a single-game since July 27th, 2024, a 4-1 win at Dow Diamond over the Lake County Captains.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Thursday, May 28th, Great Lakes takes on Dayton at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Loons have a three game lead over the Dragons in the Midwest League East Division. The first half of the season ends on Thursday, June 18th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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