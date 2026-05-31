Vu Keys Dragons Comeback as Dayton Wins 3-2 to Set up Huge Sunday Battle

Published on May 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Kien Vu scored from third base on a wild pitch to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning and Cody Adcock pitched a scoreless ninth as the Dayton Dragons rallied to edge the Great Lakes Loons 3-2 on Saturday night.

A crowd of 7,878 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dayton win lifted the Dragons to within two games of first place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 16 games to play in the first half season.

The eventual winning run came after Vu had tripled with two outs and the bases empty in the eighth, delivering his third triple of the series.

Game Recap: The Loons took advantage of a Dayton error in the second to score one run, and they added another in the top of the third on a two-out single by Jose Meza to make it 2-0.

The Dragons responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third. Peyton Stovall led off the inning with a triple to the right field corner, and Victor Acosta drove him in with a ground out to shortstop to make it 2-1.

The Dragons tied the game in the third inning when Kien Vu singled sharply to right field, stole second, and scored on an error to make it 2-2.

Both teams got outstanding work out of their bullpens over the next several innings. Dragons right-hander Ty Floyd, a supplemental first round draft pick in 2023 by the Reds out of LSU who has battled a series of injuries, was outstanding in his first home outing. He worked three and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs on just one hit with three walks and four strikeouts to keep the game tied. Cody Adcock entered the game to get the final out in the seventh with a runner on third base, and Adcock pitched a scoreless top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, with two outs and the bases empty, Kien Vu ripped a triple to the right field corner, and Vu scored from third on a wild pitch to give the Dragons a 3-2 lead going to the ninth inning.

View the triple by Vu and wild pitch to break the tie here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2060899102959820821?s

Adcock got the first two outs in the ninth on a total of two pitches, before surrendering a single to right field and a walk to move the tying run into scoring position. But Adcock got a strikeout to end the game and preserve the Dragons victory, setting up a huge series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Vu talked about his triple to ignite the winning rally: "I mean nothing's really changed," he said about his approach at the plate. "I feel like everyone on the team is like that. A bunch of resilient dudes. From pitch one we're trying to win each pitch, win each inning. So nothing really changes. I had a couple strikeouts today so I was just trying to put the ball in play and make something happen."

"They're a great team over there and the Dodgers are a great org," said Vu. "They do everything right. Picking up a win against them feels great. It's a long season so we've just got to keep stacking them."

Julian Aguilar, on an injury rehab assignment, worked the first two and two-thirds innings for the Dragons. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Josh Staumont, also on a rehab assignment, recorded a big strikeout to end the third inning with runners at second and third, fanning the only hitter he faced.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Vu and John Michael Faile each had two hits in the contest.

Up Next: The Dragons (28-22) host Great Lakes (29-19) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Ovis Portes (1-1, 9.00) will start for the Dragons against Sterling Patick (0-2, 4.35). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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