Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

Published on May 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 29, 2026 l Game # 49

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: Dayton's CW; MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (28-18) at Dayton Dragons (27-21)

RH Christian Zazueta (2-1, 4.36) vs. LH Kyle McCoy (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 5, Great Lakes 4.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 27-21, second place in MWL East Division, 2 games behind first place Great Lakes with 18 to play.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 12, Great Lakes 3. Carter Graham drove in eight runs to tie the club record for most RBI in a single game. Graham's 8 RBI were the most ever in a home game by a Dayton player. Graham went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles, and a single. Each of his four hits produced two RBI. Alfredo Duno had two hits and scored two runs.

Current Series vs. Great Lakes (5/26-5/31): Dayton 2, Great Lakes 1. The Loons have outscored the Dragons 19-18. Dayton team stats in the series: .228 batting avg. (.179 with runners in scoring position); 2 HR, 4 SB, 6.33 ERA, 4 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons lead the current series with Great Lakes, 2 games to 1. Each team has won a game in the series by at least nine runs, with the middle game in the set going to the Dragons, 3-2.

In the updated Baseball America Reds top-30 prospect list, Alfredo Duno moved from #2 to #1 (Sal Stewart "graduated" from prospect status), Carlos Sanchez moved up to #20, Ovis Portes to #22, and Kien Vu to #30.

The Dragons have played six 6-game sets in 2026, splitting five and sweeping West Michigan.

Since April 28 (28 games), the Dragons are batting .276 with 36 home runs and an .833 OPS.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carter Graham in his last 27 G is batting .357, 5 HR, 11 2B, and 27 RBI with a 1.097 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .319.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 11 G is batting .395, going 17 for 43 with 3 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 18 R. He leads the MWL in batting (.326) and is first in hits (58).

Yerlin Confidan in his last 30 G is batting .310 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 24 RBI, .854 OPS. He is 1 for 16 in his last 4 G.

Alfredo Duno in his last 18 games is batting .373, 7 HR, 5 2B, 15 RBI.

John Michael Faile in his last 16 G is hitting .318 (21 for 66) with 1 HR, 5 2B. He is hitting .303 for the year. Faile is 3 for 26 in his last 6 G.

Victor Acosta in his last 7 G is batting .318 (7 for 22) with 2 2B and 4 RBI.

Alfredo Alcantara in his last 5 G is 7 for 21 (.333) with 1 HR.

-- In the month of May, the Dragons have four of the top 20 in the MWL in batting average, including Carter Graham (3rd, .360), Alfredo Duno (6th, .352), Carlos Sanchez (15th, .326), and Yerlin Confidan (20th, .306). In May, Graham leads the MWL in RBI (26), hits (32), and doubles (10). Duno is second in OPS (1.201) and tied for second in home runs (7).

-- Carlos Sanchez is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/18-5/24. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 2 HR, 10 R, 5 RBI, and an OPS of 1.256. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

--Cody Adcock in the month of May: 6 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 13 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, May 30 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (0-1, 3.07) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.60)

Sunday, May 31 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Sterling Patick (0-2, 4.35) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 9.00)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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