Wisconsin Uses Seven-Run Seventh to Outlast Chiefs in Thriller

Published on May 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







APPLETON, WI - Won-Bin Cho went 3-4 with 5 RBIs and the Chiefs racked up 14 hits, but a seven-run bottom of the seventh inning for Wisconsin led to their demise in a 13-11 defeat on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field.

The game featured a combined 24 runs on 25 hits and 20 walks, 15 of which by Chiefs pitchers.

Peoria struck first in the top of the second on a two-RBI single from Luis Pino. The Timber Rattlers responded by chasing Chiefs starter Tanner Franklin after just 1.2 innings, pushing in three runs on two hits in the bottom of the frame to take a 3-2 lead.

The T-Rats extended that advantage in the bottom of the fourth on a bases loaded walk from Andrew Fischer. However, Bobby Olsen struck out the next three batters to keep things in check.

Cho knotted the game in the top of the fifth. With runners on first and second, the lefty smoked a line drive just over left fielder Josh Adamczewski to push in the first two of his five RBIs, making it 4-4.

The Chiefs took the lead back in the sixth, as Pino socked a frozen-rope line drive into the bullpen beyond the left center field wall for a solo home run, opening a 5-4 advantage.

The lead was short lived, as Wisconsin tied it in the bottom of the frame via a run-scoring groundout from Marco Dinges.

Peoria built a slightly larger advantage in the top of the seventh. Cade McGee singled, and Cho doubled him to third, setting up two on with one out for José Suárez. He singled through a drawn-in infield to score both runners, putting the Chiefs in front 7-5.

Things took a turn for the worst for Peoria in the bottom of the inning. The first seven batters reached, and Wisconsin eventually pushed in seven runs on four hits and five walks to seemingly crack open the game, 12-7.

The theatrics didn't stop there, though. In the top of the eighth, four of the first five Chiefs to come to the plate singled, including an RBI knock from Jack Gurevitch, to load the bases for Cho.

He delivered with his third extra base hit of the night, a line drive triple shot into the right center field alley to clear the bases, cutting the score to 12-11.

However, the next two batters couldn't plate Cho, and Peoria never re-tied the game.

David Garcia homered for a run of insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning for Wisconsin. After Chiefs catcher Sammy Hernandez recorded the final out of the eighth on the mound for Peoria, the Chiefs stranded runners on the corners to end the game in the top of the ninth.

The series continues on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 pm. Fans can tune into the hometown broadcast online at PeoriaChiefs.com.

The Chiefs return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand against Beloit. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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