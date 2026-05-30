Fort Wayne Completes Comeback For The Ages In Friday-Night Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps rallied to come back in Friday's 9-8 win against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

South Bend (28-17) struck first with a seven-run first inning. Center fielder Josiah Hartshorn (No. 8 Cubs prospect) launched his second home run of the series, a two-run blast over the left field wall. Hartshorn has 10 RBI in four games this week since getting called up from Single-A Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. First baseman Drew Bowser then clobbered his first professional grand slam later in the frame to put the Cubs ahead 7-0.

Fort Wayne (23-26) got on the board in the second inning with a solo home run from shortstop Jonathan Vastine. The 2025 19th-round pick of the Padres now has a homer in each of the last three series. The 'Caps added a pair in the fourth and sixth frames to draw them within three.

The ninth inning saw all nine batters come to the plate for Fort Wayne, where they took the lead, scoring four runs on five hits. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) got the rally going with his 10th home run of the season. The solo blast ties McCoy for the team lead in long balls with Jake Cunningham and second in the Midwest League.

First baseman Jack Costello doubled three batters later, scoring Cunningham, to put the 'Caps within one. Vastine tied the game up with an RBI double of his own, before Kasen Wells drove him home on a base knock to take the lead for good. Wells ended the night 4-for-6 in his second four-hit game this season.

Right-hander Clay Edmondson picked up his first professional win in relief. The sidewinder tossed two scoreless frames and punched out three, lowering his season ERA to 0.43. The win for Fort Wayne is their 13th comeback victory of the season and their first when trailing after seven innings. This contest marked the first time the TinCaps came back down seven to win since April 22, 2025, when they defeated Lansing 15-14 on the road.

Next Game: Saturday, May 30 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Koen Moreno

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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