'Caps Double up 'Nuts, 4-2

Published on May 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed great pitching, timely hitting, and turned three double plays to win a second game in a six-game series for the first time since late April as part of a 4-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday night at Jackson Field.

The Whitecaps, who had amassed a record of 2-20 in the Month of May going into this series in Lansing, have now matched their month-long win total in a span of three days. Of their 16 wins this season, West Michigan has collected half (eight) of them against Lansing, with an 8-2 record in 2026, and all games occurring in the State Capital.

West Michigan plated the game's first run in the third inning when shortstop Woody Hadeen ripped a run-scoring single into the left-center field gap to send home centerfielder Caleb Shpur and gave the 'Caps a 1-0 lead. In the fourth, the 'Nuts answered with a run by taking advantage of a 'Caps error with a Devin Taylor RBI-single to tie the contest at one. The score stayed the same until the sixth when the 'Caps posted a two-out, two-batter rally to chase Lugnuts starter Ryan Madgic with back-to-back doubles by Ricardo Hurtado and Garrett Pennington to give West Michigan a 2-1 lead. In the eighth, the 'Caps took a pair of insurance runs when Clayton Campbell ripped a two-run single into center field, scoring Juan Hernandez and Hadeen to extend the 'Caps lead to 4-1. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps bullpen of Ethan Sloan, Ryan Harvey, Thomas Bruss, and Zack Lee tossed six innings, giving up just one earned run in relief of starting pitcher Carlos Marcano, who tossed three scoreless frames. In the ninth, a two-out RBI Single by C.J. Pittaro sliced the 'Caps lead to 4-2 before Lee induced a game-ending pop-out of outfielder Pedro Pineda to send the 'Caps to their second win in three games, giving them a chance to gain a series split with a win on either Saturday or Sunday, or their first series victory since sweeping the 'Nuts in Lansing in Mid-April with wins in both of the remaining contests.

The Whitecaps improve to 16-33, while the Lugnuts fall to 21-28. Sloan (3-3) gets his third win of the season after tossing two innings without allowing an earned run, while Madgic (1-1) takes a tough-luck first loss of the season despite giving up just two runs on four hits in 5.2 frames without walking a batter and striking out eight. Lee finished the contest in the ninth to collect his second save of the season. The Whitecaps turned three double plays on Lugnuts hitters on Friday after hitting into seven twin-killings in the two previous contests.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the penultimate game of this six-game series at Jackson Field against the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday night at 7:05pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Tzu-Chen Sha are scheduled to get the starts for the Whitecaps and Lugnuts. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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