Whitecaps Honor Black Leaders Across West Michigan on Wednesday July 29

Published on May 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced new details for their annual Grand Rapids Black Sox Night, a community celebration game set for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at LMCU Ballpark. The evening will pay tribute to the legacy and spirit of the Negro Leagues while shining a spotlight on Black and African American leaders who are actively making a difference throughout West Michigan communities.

"The Negro Leagues represent courage, community, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This night is our opportunity to connect that extraordinary legacy to the leaders right here in West Michigan who are writing the next chapter of that story," said Community and Media Relations Manager Nate Phillips.

Grand Rapids was home to the Black Sox, a Negro Leagues franchise brought to the city by owner and visionary Ted Rasberry, whose legacy lives on today through the Ted Rasberry Youth Baseball and Softball League. Pioneers like Minnie Forbes - the first Black owner of any professional sports team in history as owner of the Detroit Stars - and players like Johnny Walker and Dan Groce, who called Grand Rapids home, are living proof that this city has always been part of that story. This celebration is a natural extension of those values, honoring individuals in West Michigan who carry that same spirit of service and leadership forward every day.

The Negro Leagues stand as one of the most powerful chapters in American sports history, a testament to excellence, resilience, and community in the face of systemic barriers. This celebration is a natural extension of those values, honoring individuals in West Michigan who carry that same spirit of service and leadership forward every day.

As part of the evening, the Whitecaps will recognize community honorees, Black and African American individuals who live, work, or lead organizations in the greater Grand Rapids area. Honorees may be nominated by fellow community members and will be highlighted during the game on July 29. Eligible honorees include city officials, civic leaders, educators, first responders, clergy, C-suite executives, and other changemakers who are actively contributing to the fabric of our region.

Community members are invited to nominate deserving individuals beginning May 29, 2026. Nominations will be accepted through June 19, 2026, with honorees announced after the Fourth of July holiday. Self-nominations are welcome, and there is no limit to the number of individuals a single person may nominate.

To be eligible, nominees must:

Identify as Black or African American

Live, work, or lead an organization in West Michigan

Be currently active in community work

Be willing to be publicly recognized at a Whitecaps game

Nominators are asked to submit the nominee's full name, title or role, organizational affiliation (if applicable), and a brief description of their community impact (500 words or fewer). An optional photo and/or a link to the nominee's work is also encouraged.

The nomination form is now available online and will be mobile-friendly and easy to share through churches, schools, neighborhood associations, and community organizations across West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Black Sox Night is an annual event celebrated at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park each season. Additional event details, including pre-game ceremonies, special programming, and ticket information, will be announced in the coming weeks. Community partners, faith-based organizations, schools, and civic groups interested in group participation are encouraged to contact the Whitecaps front office. Tickets are on sale for this game at the following link where a portion of the ticket sale proceeds will help support our evening's local beneficiary partner, Grand Rapids African American Health Institute.







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