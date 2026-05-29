TinCaps Game Information: May 29 at South Bend Cubs

Published on May 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-26) @ South Bend Cubs (28-16)

Friday, May 29 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 49 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (3-1, 34.2 IP, 1.30 ERA) vs. RHP Jostin Florentino (0-1, 9.2 IP, 6.52 ERA)

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MONEY IN THE BANK: Fort Wayne left-hander Kash Mayfield spun another scoreless start last Friday. The No. 4 Padres prospect struck out eight and has punched out 17 across his last 2 starts. The southpaw has not allowed a run in 6 of 8 appearances and each of his last 15 innings pitched. Among Midwest League arms with as many innings pitched (34.2), Mayfield leads the circuit in ERA (1.30), batting average against (.103), and WHIP (0.72). In all of Minor League Baseball, Mayfield has allowed the fewest hits (11) and runs, while ranking second in earned runs (5) allowed. He also has the lowest WHIP and batting average against among arms with as many innings.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Mayfield took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his performance on May 15 against Cedar Rapids. Mayfield did not walk a batter, allowing one hit across five scoreless innings. In his fifth of six scoreless starts this season, the 2024 first-round pick retired the first 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of seven straight strikeouts. Mayfield totaled 56 pitches, including 43 strikes, 16 of which were swings and misses. The 2024 Padres first-round pick tied a career high, striking out 9 of 16 batters. Mayfield is the second TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week this season after fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt struck out a professional-high eight in five shutout innings on April 25. He is also the 10th TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday night. Verdugo now has 22 across his TinCaps career. The mark passes Fernando Tatis Jr. for seventh in career home runs. Verdugo is now the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 7 of Verdugo's 8 home runs in 2026 have come on the road. The 21-year-old has reached base safely in his last 12 games.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham clobbered his third home run of the series on Thursday, giving him the team lead with 10 long balls. Cunningham has had both multi-home run games for Fort Wayne this season, sending two balls over the wall on April 16 at Lake County and in Tuesday's series opener. Cunningham has more home runs this season (145 PA) than he did in three seasons in the Baltimore Orioles system (674 PA). Five of his 10 home runs this season and 12 of his 23 RBI have come at Four Winds Field.

RODRIGUEZ RAKING: TinCaps catcher Carlos Rodriguez hit his fourth home run of the campaign on Thursday. The 23-year-old hit his first High-A long ball on April 22 at home against Wisconsin, then homered again the next day. He has homered twice this month, both at Four Winds Field. Rodriguez has 11 extra-base hits after having 17 with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2025.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps outfielder Alex McCoy laced his Midwest League-leading 18th double of the season on Thursday, giving him a two-bagger in consecutive games. Two TinCaps had 18 doubles or more last season (Leo De Vries and Jack Costello), and McCoy has hit the mark in 44 games. The undrafted free agent out of Hofstra leads the Midwest League with 28 extra-base hits and 18 doubles, and is tied for the league lead with 95 total bases. He ranks in the top 10 in six categories. After not having a base hit for seven straight games, McCoy is tied for second in the Midwest League with Carter Graham with 11 extra-base hits since May 13, trailing Luke Hill of Lake County. The Baltimore, Maryland native tied a career-high with 4 RBI on Sunday vs. Dayton. McCoy launched his team-leading ninth home run of the season in the first inning. The 422-foot two-run blast was the first of three hits on the evening for McCoy.

A CAREER MARK: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello set a career-high with 4 walks on Wednesday, tying a TinCaps-era record. The Fort Wayne franchise record stands at 5, done by 5 players. The 25-year-old has 4 multi-walk games this season after not having done so once all of last year. The 2024 10th-round pick of the Padres has walked 7 times in his last 3 games, and nearly has as many walks (24) in 42 games this season as he had all of last year (26 in 110 games). Leo De Vries collected a pair of four-walk games in 2025, the only 'Cap to ever do it twice.







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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