Loons Score 5 Runs in 2nd Inning, Defeat Dragons 7-3 on Friday Night

Published on May 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons scored five runs in the second inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-3 on Friday night. The two clubs have split the first four games of the six-game series.

A crowd of 8,036 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dayton loss dropped the Dragons to three games behind first place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 17 games to play in the first half season.

Game Recap: The Loons took advantage of some second inning wildness from Dayton starting pitcher, scoring the first two runs of the game on back-to-back bases loaded walks, before Emil Morales delivered a three-run double to put Great Lakes in front, 5-0.

The Dragons responded in the third inning. Carlos Sanchez singled with one out before Alfredo Duno launched a home run to the right of the scoreboard in left-center field, making it 5-2. The homer by Duno was estimated at 489 feet, making it one of the longest in Dragons history.

View the Duno home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2060516400939065848?s

Immediately after Duno's home run, Kien Vu tripled to the fence in straightaway center field, and Vu scored on Carter Graham's ground out to shortstop to pull the Dragons within two at 5-3.

But the Dragons had only two hits and no runs after the third inning and could not close the gap. The Loons got a solo home run from Jose Meza in the sixth inning and then added a single run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with seven hits including two by Vu.

McCoy (1-1) suffered the loss. He worked one and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on just two hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Dragons reliever Victor Diaz retired all seven batters he faced, getting two strikeouts. David Lorduy, in his first game with the Dragons, tossed four innings, allowing just one run on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (27-22) host Great Lakes (29-18) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Julian Aguiar, on an injury rehabilitation assignment while officially on the Louisville (Triple-A) injured list, will make his third start for the Dragons. Brooks Auger (0-1, 3.07) will start for Great Lakes. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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