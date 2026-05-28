Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs Great Lakes)

Published on May 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, May 28, 2026 l Game # 48

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (28-17) at Dayton Dragons (26-21)

LH Jakob Wright (2-1, 5.33) vs. RH Jose Montero (0-0, 2.70)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 4, Great Lakes 4.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 26-21, second place in MWL East Division, 3 games behind first place Great Lakes with 19 to play.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 3, Great Lakes 2. The Dragons notched their first "walk-off" win of the year, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win. Trailing 2-0, the Dragons loaded the bases with no outs, pushed across one run on a ground out, and tied the game on a two-out balk. Johnny Ascanio's bunt single brought in Victor Acosta from third with the winning run. The Dragons had just three hits including a single and double by Alfredo Duno.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The current series, featuring one win by each team, is a reversal of the last series at Fort Wayne, when the Dragons split a six-game set with a run differential of plus-28 in their wins and minus-five in their losses. In the current series, the Dragons own a 1-run win after absorbing an 11-run loss.

In the updated Baseball America Reds top-30 prospect list, Alfredo Duno moved from #2 to #1 (Sal Stewart "graduated" from prospect status), Carlos Sanchez moved up to #20, Ovis Portes to #22, and Kien Vu to #30.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Carlos Sanchez in his last 10 G is batting .400, going 16 for 40 with 3 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 15 R. He leads the MWL in batting (.326) and is first in hits (57).

Alfredo Duno in his last 17 games is batting .365, 7 HR, 5 2B, 15 RBI-7 home runs in last 12 G.

Carter Graham in his last 26 G is batting .333, 4 HR, 9 2B, and 19 RBI with a 1.011 OPS, raising his batting average from .233 to .301.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 29 G is batting .315 with 3 HR, 8 2B, 24 RBI. He is 0 for 11 in his last 3 G.

John Michael Faile in his last 15 G is hitting .323 (20 for 62) with 1 HR, 4 2B. He is hitting .306 for the year. Faile is 2 for 22 in his last 5 G.

Victor Acosta in his last 7 G is batting .318 (7 for 22) with 2 2B and 4 RBI.

Alfredo Alcantara in his last 4 G is 7 for 17 (.412) with 1 HR.

-- In the month of May, the Dragons have four of the top 17 in the MWL in batting average, including Alfredo Duno (3rd, .343), Carter Graham (13 th, .333), Carlos Sanchez (15 th, .326), and Yerlin Confidan (17 th, .312). All four players are also in the top 15 in the MWL in extra base hits. Confidan is tied for second in the MWL lead in RBI (21) and Duno is tied for second in the league in home runs (7) in May.

-- Carlos Sanchez is the Dragons Batter of the Week for 5/18-5/24. He batted .391 (9 for 23) with 2 HR, 10 R, 5 RBI, and an OPS of 1.256. Jose Montero is the Dragons Pitcher of the Week. He tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.

--Cody Adcock in the month of May: 7 G, 2-0, 1 Sv, 0.00 ERA, 11.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 7 BB, 15 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, May 29 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Christian Zazueta (2-1, 4.36) at Dayton LH Kyle McCoy (1-0, 0.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, May 30 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (0-1, 3.07) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.60)

Sunday, May 31 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Sterling Patick (0-2, 4.35) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-1, 9.00)

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.







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