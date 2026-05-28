Dragons Score 3 in Bottom of 9th Inning for Walk-Off Win over Loons

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as they came from behind to defeat the Great Lakes Loons 3-2 on Wednesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,640 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the win, the Dragons are three games behind first place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division with 19 games to play in the first half season.

Game Recap: Great Lakes scored single runs in the second and seventh innings to build a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Dragons struggled to generate any offense over the first eight innings as Dayton hitters struck out a season-high 18 times while collecting just one hit entering the ninth.

In the top of the ninth inning, Great Lakes threatened to add to their lead, putting runners at first and third with no outs. But Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney was able to work out of the jam, getting a strikeout for the first out before inducing a ground ball to second baseman Alfredo Alcantara, who threw home to get the lead runner for the second out. Hurney got another ground out to end the inning, keeping the Dragons within two runs going to the bottom of the ninth.

Alfredo Duno opened the Dayton half of the ninth inning with a base hit to center field, and Carter Graham followed with a four-pitch walk. The next batter, Yerlin Confidan, hit a ground ball to the first baseman, who threw to second base to try to get the force out of Graham, but the throw hit the runner, leaving the bases loaded with no outs.

Alcantara grounded out to first base for the first out of the inning as Duno scored, Graham advanced to third, and Confidan went to second to make it 2-1. John Michael Faile then grounded to third, and Graham was tagged out at the plate as he attempted to score, leaving runners at first and third with two outs. Esmith Pineda was hit by a pitch to load the bases with the Dragons still trailing by one run.

Great Lakes pitcher Nicolas Cruz then committed a balk that brough in the tying run and moved the other runners to second and third, knotting the score at 2-2.

On the next pitch, Dayton's Johnny Ascanio bunted the ball to toward the third base line. Cruz raced off the mound, grabbed the ball with the barehand and rushed a low throw to first that skipped before reaching the Loons first baseman and came out of his glove, allowing Ascanio to be safe on the play as the winning run crossed the plate.

View the game-winning play here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2059822013061980315?s

Up Next: The Dragons (26-21) host Great Lakes (28-17) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Montero (0-0, 2.70) will start for Dayton after tossing six scoreless innings in his last start. Jakob Wright (2-1, 5.33) will start for Great Lakes. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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