TinCaps Tie Season-High 11 Walks In Eight-Run Loss

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost 13-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs.

South Bend (27-17) has now won seven-straight games and 10 of its last 11, and scored in the first inning for a second-straight game. Leonel Espinoza collected his second triple of the season with a two-run extra-base hit. Espinoza ended the day 3-for-5, adding two singles and another run batted in.

The 'Caps (22-25) cut the deficit in half in the third on back-to-back two-out doubles. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) brought home Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) on his Midwest League-leading 17th double of the season. McCoy leads the circuit with 27 extra-base hits and is in the top 10 in seven categories.

In the third inning, the Cubs sent all nine batters to the plate, scoring five runs on five hits. South Bend added six more between the fourth and fifth innings, capped off by a three-run home run by Josiah Hartshorn (No. 8 Cubs prospect). The first home run at the High-A level, Hartshorn went 3-for-4 with a two-run single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the third. Hartshorn, in his first two games with the Cubs, is 4-for-6 with 7 runs batted in. Eight of nine batters reached base, with five having multi-hit affairs.

First baseman Jack Costello walked a career-high four times as Fort Wayne tied a season-high with 11 walks in the game. The TinCaps scored four runs without recording a hit in the eighth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate, five of whom walked.

Next Game: Thursday, May 27 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Cole Reynolds

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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