Chiefs Shutout Rattlers in Game One
Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Peoria Chiefs held the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to two hits in a 6-0 victory at Neuroscience Group Field in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader.
Peoria (22-24) grabbed the lead in the fourth inning. The first two batters reached on an error and a walk. Cameron Nickens knocked in the first run with a single. Won-Bin Cho made it 3-0 with a two-run triple off the wall in center.
Jack Gurevitch hit a lead-off home run in the top of the fifth to expand the Peoria advantage. Cade McGee added a two-run homer with one out in the fifth.
Wisconsin (23-20) had numerous baserunners throughout the six innings tossed by Chiefs starting pitcher Ty Van Dyke, who allowed two hits, walked five, and hit a batter. However, Van Dyke got the Timber Rattlers to hit into five double plays in five consecutive innings, including inning-ending twin killings in the second, third, fourth, and fifth. Van Dyke, in his second start for the Chief since his promotion to the Midwest League, also got a 6-3 double play after issuing a lead-off walk in the sixth. He needed just 75 pitches while recording one strikeout in the game.
Luis Pe ñ a made his return to the Wisconsin lineup for the first time since April 22 when he was activated from the Rattlers injured list prior to the game. He was 0-for-2 with a walk.
The Chiefs win was their sixth in a row.
R H E
PEO 000 330 0 - 6 8 0
WIS 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
HOME RUN:
PEO:
Jack Gurevitch (4th, 0 on in 5th inning off Tanner Perry, 0 out)
Cade McGee (3rd, 1 on in 5th inning off Tanner Perry, 1 out)
WP: Ty Van Dyke (1-1)
LP: J.D. Thompson (0-1)
TIME: 1:50
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