Hartshorn's Absurd Introduction Continues, Cubs Crush TinCaps 13-5

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (27-16) won their seventh consecutive game on Wednesday afternoon at Four Winds Field, blasting the Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-25) by a 13-5 score. No. 8 Chicago Cubs prospect Josiah Hartshorn continued his remarkable introduction to High-A baseball, following Tuesday's 2-RBI debut by going 3-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBI on Wednesday.

Recently successful right-hander Kevin Valdez made the start for the Cubs and pitched well again, scattering one run across 4.1 innings. Each of Fort Wayne's first two hitters singled against him to start the game, but Valdez posted a zero in the frame to jumpstart his outing. The only scoring against him occurred in the third, when catcher Lamar King Jr. and left fielder Alex McCoy each doubled to left.

On the other side, the Cubs tagged Fort Wayne starter Maikel Miralles for 7 runs across 2.2 innings, avoiding a strikeout two times through the batting order for the second straight day. South Bend scored two runs in the first for the third consecutive game, as shortstop Ty Southisene and Hartshorn each singled ahead of right fielder Leonel Espinoza's two-run triple to center.

Miralles would retire the Cubs in order in the second before the floodgates opened in the bottom of the third. South Bend batted around and produced five runs, beginning with back-to-back singles from designated hitter Kane Kepley and Southisene. The two then executed a double steal, setting up Hartshorn for a sacrifice fly and Espinoza for an RBI single to left. After a bases-loaded walk, center fielder Christian Olivo capped off the frame with a two-run single, giving South Bend a 7-1 lead.

Working against the Fort Wayne bullpen, the Cubs earned two more runs in the fourth, as Kepley and Southisene each got on with nobody out. They'd pull off another double steal, allowing Hartshorn to drive in a pair with a single to right field.

Hartshorn's tear would continue into the fifth inning, which started with two more Cub runs via a sacrifice fly and an error. The switch-hitting first baseman came up with a runner on and belted his first High-A home run to right-center field, giving the Cubs a 13-1 lead.

Several Cub hitters finished the day with massive numbers in the rout, starting with Hartshorn's 3 hits and 5 RBI in his second High-A game. Southisene singled three times, stole two bases, and scored 4 runs, while Espinoza collected 3 RBI in the game's first three innings.

In the South Bend bullpen, right-handers Kenyi Perez and JP Wheat combined for 2.2 scoreless innings, Perez striking out three. The TinCaps scratched four runs across in the top of the eighth, but righty Kenten Egbert came on and completed the final 1.1 frames in shutout fashion to seal the win.

Having won the first two games of the series, the Cubs will face the TinCaps again at 7:05 PM on Thursday, May 28. Lefty Cole Reynolds is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against right-hander Carson Montgomery.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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