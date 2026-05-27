TinCaps Game Information: May 26 at South Bend Cubs

Published on May 27, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-24) @ South Bend Cubs (26-16)

Wednesday, May 27 | Four Winds Field | 11:05 AM | Game 47 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-5, 26.1 IP, 8.20 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Valdez (2-0, 27.0 IP, 5.33 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham clobbered a pair of solo home runs in last night's series opener, tying him with Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) for the team lead with nine this season. Cunningham has had both multi-home run games for Fort Wayne this season, sending two balls over the wall on April 16 at Lake County. Cunningham has more home runs this season (136 PA) than he did in three seasons in the Baltimore Orioles system (584 PA). Fort Wayne in 2025 didn't have a player hit the nine-home run mark until June 26 (Game No. 71) with Braedon Karpathios.

MAKE WAY FOR THE KING: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. doubled in the first frame and later added an infield single in the sixth on Tuesday. King Jr. has 10 multi-hit games this season and is hitting .296 in 19 games in May. The No. 14 Padres prospect crushed his first home run at Parkview Field in his 60th game as a TinCap last Wednesday. King Jr. had his 27-game on-base streak snapped in last Tuesday's series opener. It was the longest stretch for a TinCap since Tirso Ornelas did so in 2018. This run was sparked by King Jr's first High-A home run on April 14 at Lake County after he started the season 2-for-28 at the plate. Across the stretch, King Jr. slashed .326/.418/.463 with a .881 OPS, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 12 RBI, 13 BB, and 6 stolen bases.

LOOKING TO RUN IT BACK: The last time Fort Wayne played a Wednesday morning game at Four Winds Field, it began one of the best winning stretches the team has seen in recent memory. The TinCaps won 7-4 and won the final five games of the series before winning 9 of 10. Fort Wayne last won 9 of 10 when it won 12 of 13, including a franchise-best 10-game winning streak from Aug. 8 to Aug. 22, 2015.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCaps left fielder Alex McCoy tied a career-high with 4 RBI on Sunday vs. Dayton. The undrafted free agent out of Hofstra launched his team-leading ninth home run of the season in the first inning. The 422-foot two-run blast was the first of three hits on the evening for McCoy. He later doubled in a run in the sixth and added an RBI single for good measure in the seventh. McCoy finished last week with six extra-base hits (4 doubles, 2 HR). McCoy leads the Midwest League with 26 extra-base hits and 16 doubles, and is second in the league with 91 total bases. He ranks in the top 10 in seven categories.

CHAPTER II: The TinCaps are in South Bend this week for their second and final series at Four Winds Field against their Hoosier State rival this season. The two clubs battled the week of April 28-May 3, where Fort Wayne took the final five games of the series. It secured the 'Caps their first series win since June 24-29, 2025, when they took four of six against the Great Lakes Loons to start the second half. Before the series, the 'Caps were 0-9-5 (W-L-T) in series dating back to last June. It was also their first road series win since June 3-8, 2025, at Beloit. Fort Wayne and South Bend will play one final time after next week at Parkview Field, the week of June 16-21.

MOLDED BY CLAY: Fort Wayne closer Clay Edmondson earned his Minor League-leading ninth save of the season on Thursday. While not qualified, Edmondson's 0.47 ERA leads the Midwest League among arms with as many innings pitched (19.0) and is third in Minor League Baseball. The sidewinder has only allowed 1 earned run across 19.0 frames.

TUESDAY WOES: The 'Caps are now 0-7 this season on Tuesdays and 1-8 in series openers following a 5-2 loss last night versus South Bend. Opponents have out-scored Fort Wayne 49-17 in Tuesday contests so far this year.







Midwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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