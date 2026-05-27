Jake Cunningham Launches a Pair of Homers in Loss
Published on May 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Tuesday's series opener at Four Winds Field 5-2 against the South Bend Cubs.
Fort Wayne (22-24) left fielder Jake Cunningham clobbered a pair of solo home runs, tying him with Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) for the team lead with nine round-trippers this season. Cunningham has had both multi-home run games for Fort Wayne this season, as he sent two balls over the wall on April 16 on the road against Lake County.
First baseman Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect) doubled in the first frame and later added an infield single in the sixth. King Jr. has 10 multi-hit games this season and is hitting .296 in 19 games this month.
Starter Alfredo Romero got the win for South Bend (26-16). The right-hander tossed 5 innings, a career high, and allowed one run on four hits. Lefty Jackson Brockett got the final 10 outs and punched out five in his first professional save.
First baseman Isaiah Hartshorn (No. 8 Cubs prospect) drove in a pair of runs in his High-A debut. The 19-year-old picked up his first High-A hit with an RBI double off the left field wall in the fifth inning.
Next Game: Wednesday, May 27 @ South Bend (11:05 a.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Kevin Valdez
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