Fort Wayne Blanked in Saturday Night Showcase
Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were shut out Saturday night as the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) secured a share of the series with a 5-0 win.
In Dayton's (25-19) fifth shutout win of the season, left-handed pitcher Kyle McCoy dazzled in his High-A debut, earning the win. Tossing five scoreless innings, McCoy allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four in his longest professional appearance.
Outside of two infield singles, Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) connected on the only Fort Wayne (21-23) extra-base hit of the night. A double to right-center field in the seventh, McCoy continues to lead the Midwest League with 15 doubles and 24 extra-base hits.
Left fielder Yerlin Confidan went 2-for-5, scoring the game's first run in the second before adding an RBI single in the ninth inning. Confidan has a base in 14 of his last 15 games and an RBI in eight of his last nine.
The Dragons scored two runs behind back-to-back sacrifice flies in the fifth inning before scoring a pair more in the ninth off of a John Michael Faile RBI double and Confidan's RBI single.
Right-hander Beau Blanchard recorded his first save in a nine-out fashion. Dayton's Opening Day starter moved to the bullpen for the second time this year and tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Next Game: Sunday, May 24 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Julian Aguiar
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