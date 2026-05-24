Chiefs Power Past Kernels to Take Series Lead

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Chiefs rallied for a five-run third inning, eventually popping three home runs to take a 7-2 victory over Cedar Rapids on Saturday night at Dozer Park. With the win, the Chiefs pull ahead in the series three games to two, with a chance to take the series on Sunday.

The Kernels took the game's first lead for the fifth time this week on a Khadim Diaw solo homer in the second.

A five-run, five-hit third inning led to a Chiefs response. Jesús Báez started the rally with an RBI double, scoring Jose Cordoba. Jalin Flores nailed a base hit to left to bring in Tre Richardson III, and then Báez scored on a fielding error by left fielder Yassir Mercedes to make it 3-1.

Cade McGee capped the offensive onslaught with a two-run home run to left center field that brought in Flores, extending the Chiefs' lead to 5-1.

Peoria starter Leonel Sequera had a bounce back outing. After allowing 20 earned runs over his last two starts, the right-hander gave up just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five across 4.1 innings.

After scoreless middle innings, Cedar Rapids got a run back in the top of the seventh when Rayne Doncon drove in Quinn McDaniel on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cameron Nickens' blasted a solo home run - the third hit of his High-A debut - to lengthen the Chiefs' lead to 6-2.

Peoria's third homer of the night was launched by Luis Pino in solo fashion to make it 7-2 Chiefs.

The Chiefs bullpen allowed just one run in 4.2 innings thanks to Rubén Menes, Sam Broderson and Christian Worley.

Peoria's third consecutive win advances the club to 19-24 this season.

The series wraps up on Sunday, with first pitch set for 6:35pm at Dozer Park - a special evening start time ahead of Memorial Day Monday. Bluey makes her second appearance at Dozer Park, while fireworks light up the night sky after the game. Kids also can attend for just $5 as part of Grand Slam Sunday. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.

Tune into the broadcast on PeoriaChiefs.com, MiLB.TV, or the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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