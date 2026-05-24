Timber Rattlers Overwhelm Loons, 11-4

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - In a game that saw 400+ pitches and went three hours and 43 minutes the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (23-18) tallied 11 runs to beat the Great Lakes Loons (27-16) 11-4 on a rainy 52-degree Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Jose Meza notched his sixth RBI of the series and fifth home run of the season with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Meza also walked three times.

- Loons' pitching walked 13 and struck out 13. Timber Rattlers pitching walked 10 and struck out 12.

- Wisconsin put up four runs in the second and five runs in the ninth. In those two innings, all nine batters batted. In the ninth, Andrew Fischer rocked his 13th home run of the season, extending his Midwest League lead. He led the way with three RBI tonight, including an RBI single in the fifth.

- Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger struck out six over three innings. Wisconsin's offense had a four-run five hit second inning against the right-hander.

- Kole Myers notched two doubles tonight. He scored on a wild pitch in the first and drove in a run in the seventh.

- The Loons offense left 11 on base, five in the final three innings.

Rounding Things Out

Chuck Davalan had an RBI single in the eighth.

The 98th overall prospect in baseball has six runs batted in, in this series.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Sunday May 24th, we celebrate America's 250th Anniversary. The first 1000 fans through the gates receive a Team Photo and Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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