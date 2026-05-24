McCoy Shines in Dragons Debut as Dayton Notches Shutout Win in Fort Wayne, 5-0

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Dayton starting pitcher Kyle McCoy tossed five scoreless innings in his High-A debut, combining with relievers Victor Diaz and Beau Blanchard on a three-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-0 on Saturday night. The Dragons have won three-of-five games in the six-game set and can win the series with a victory on Sunday night.

Game Recap: The Dragons took the lead in the second inning, loading the bases with no one out. Yerlin Confidan singled to start the inning and Carter Graham was hit by a pitch. Alfredo Alcantara blooped a single to shallow right to load the bases, and Confidan scored on Victor Acosta's ground out.

The Dragons added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Ariel Almonte walked to start the rally and Carlos Sanchez singled hard to center field to move Almonte to second. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, and Kien Vu delivered a deep sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to bring in Almonte. John Michael Faile followed with the team's second straight sacrifice fly, also to center field, to drive in Sanchez and make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, left-hander Kyle McCoy, in his first day with the Dragons after being moved up from Single-A Daytona, was brilliant. In five innings, he allowed just two hits, both infield singles, with one walk and four strikeouts. McCoy faced the minimum three batters in four of his five innings. McCoy was an eighth round draft pick in 2025 out of the University of Maryland.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the top of the ninth inning when Faile doubled over the head of the right fielder to bring in Esmith Pineda from first to make it 4-0, and Faile scored on Confidan's single to give the Dragons a 5-0 lead.

The Dragons bullpen worked the final four innings to complete the shutout. Victor Diaz pitched a perfect sixth inning, striking out two. Beau Blanchard earned the save by tossing the final three innings. He gave up one hit, walked three and struck out four.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Alcantara was 3 for 4. Confidan had two hits. Faile's double in the ninth was the only extra base hit.

With the win, the Dragons climbed to within three games of first place Great Lakes, pending the completion of the Great Lakes game vs. Wisconsin, in the Midwest League East Division with 22 games to play in the first half season.

Up Next: The Dragons (25-19) play at Fort Wayne against the TinCaps (21-23) in the wrap-up to the six-game series on Sunday night at 6:35 pm. Julian Aguiar, on an injury rehabilitation assignment, will start for the Dragons.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 26 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

*Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

2026 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

The Dragons sellout streak is active and stands at 1,657 consecutive games. The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community. Support the Dayton Dragons and become a Dragons season ticket holder.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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