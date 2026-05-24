Whitecaps Roster Update 5-21-26
Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
Whitecaps Roster Update
The West Michigan Whitecaps, Midwest League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce the following changes to their roster:
* Added P Zack Lee (No. 38) from Toledo.
The Whitecaps roster currently stands at 29 active players, eight inactive players, and one rehab assignment.
Check out the West Michigan Whitecaps Statistics
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