Bullpen Shines in 5-3 Loss

Published on May 23, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps bullpen held the South Bend Cubs top-ranked Midwest League offense at bay, but they couldn't complete the comeback as the bats went quiet in a 5-3 loss in front of 6,423 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan relievers Logan Berrier, Luke Stofel, Duque Hebbert, and Dariel Fregio combined to allow just one run over 7.1 innings pitched while recording nine strikeouts. The 'Caps couldn't mount a comeback, however, as they finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

South Bend opened the scoring with four runs in the second inning, highlighted by an RBI double from outfielder Leonel Espinoza and an RBI single from catcher Miguel Useche, taking a commanding 4-0 lead. The 'Caps cut the lead in half with runs in the second and third innings as infielder Juan Hernandez added an RBI groundout before designated hitter Luke Schliger followed with a bases-loaded walk in the third, trimming the deficit to 4-2. South Bend added its final run in the top of the sixth inning on a solo home run by Useche before 'Caps outfielder Andrew Sojka collected his third homer of the year - a solo blast - to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Whitecaps rally fell short in the final two frames, as West Michigan put just one runner on base while closer Brayden Spears capped off three shutout innings with a groundout to secure the 5-3 victory for South Bend.

The Whitecaps fall to 14-30 while the Cubs improve to 24-16. Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo (0-5) suffered his fifth loss of the season, allowing four runs over 1.2 innings pitched. Cubs reliever Ben Johnson (1-0) picked up his first win with three scoreless frames and three strikeouts, while Spears secured the rare three-inning save, giving up just one run while striking out four 'Caps hitters. Bryce Rainer, the Detroit Tigers' No. 2 prospect and Whitecaps infielder, has provided consistent results at the plate, hitting safely in 10 of his last 11 games while raising his batting average to .250 with a .353 on-base percentage since being promoted to West Michigan.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark against the South Bend Cubs on with a rare Sunday night contest beginning at 6:35pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 23, 2026

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