Root K's Six & Davalan Homers in 4-3 Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (26-14) were powered by the 40th and 41st overall picks in the 2025 MLB Draft, Chuck Davalan and Zach Root, in a 4-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (21-17). Tonight's game was played on a partly cloudy 62-degree night at Dow Diamond.

- Chuck Davalan for the third time this season, started the Loons offensive day with a home run. The Dodgers No. 7 prospect jumped on the second pitch from Braylon Owens and sent it 393 feet just inside the right field foul pole.

- Jose Meza 's two-out RBI single made it 2-0 in the first inning. Eduardo Quintero walked aboard and stole second base.

- Zach Root earned a pro ball career-best six strikeouts in 3.2 scoreless innings. The left-hander struck out the side in the second inning. Root's sinker and fastball were put away pitches.

- Davis Chastain threw 40 pitches in the sixth, the most pitches by a Loon in a single-inning this year. The right-hander who had eight walks in his first 19 innings, walked five in a row. After a Blyberg Diaz sacrifice fly, Chastain remained in and punched out Wisconsin leadoff hitter Braylon Payne.

- The next two Loons runs were manufactured by aggressive baserunning. Nico Perez was hit by a pitch in the sixth. He stole second base and third, the next swipe forced an errant throw that deflected off the glove of Andrew Fischer and tied the game. Jose Meza walked on five pitches to start the seventh. He moved to third on an Eduardo Guerrero single to right field. Meza was plated on a balk.

- Matt Lanzendorfer earned the win with three scoreless innings with no walks. The left-hander worked around a leadoff single in the eighth and a two-out single in the ninth. Lanzendorfer earned his first High-A win.

Rounding Things Out

Victor Rodrigues reached in all three plate appearances with two singles and a walk. His single in the second was 102 mph off the bat.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Thursday, May 21st has a first pitch time of 6:05 p.m. It is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite. Tomorrow is also 2000s night, a night of iconic music to nostalgic moments that defined the decade.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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