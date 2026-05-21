Dragons Make History in Wednesday Victory Over TinCaps

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were a part of history in Wednesday's 22-8 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

Dayton (24-17) set a franchise record for most runs scored in a contest and tied a franchise best with six home runs in a game in the win. Catcher Alfredo Duno (MLB No. 26 prospect // No. 1 Reds prospect) and shortstop Carlos Sanchez (No. 26 Reds prospect) each launched a pair of long balls.

Duno now has three homers this series and seven in as many games. Sanchez finished the night going 4-for-4 and reaching base safely in all six plate appearances. His five runs scored tied the most in a game by a player in Dayton franchise history. Designated hitter Carter Graham clobbered a grand slam in the first inning and added two more RBI in the second with a double. Graham finished the evening going 4-for-5 with 3 runs scored.

Fort Wayne (19-22) got on the board with a solo homer off the bat of left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) in the fourth frame. McCoy now leads the TinCaps with eight long balls this season. Shortstop Justin DeCriscio followed suit an inning later with a lead-off round-tripper, his first at Parkview Field. First baseman Jack Costello finished the game 2-for-5 in the box with his eighth double of the season and his fifth in the last two weeks. The 22 runs allowed by Fort Wayne mark given up in a contest in franchise history, while the six home runs are also the most allowed in a game dating back to at least 2005.

Next Game: Thursday, May 21 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Reynardo Cruz

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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